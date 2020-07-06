50 Copper Hair Color Shades to Swoon Over

Copper hair is a seriously underrated hair color option. Some people attribute it to red hair so quickly that they fail to realize there are plenty of innovative copper hair colors that can be made and improved upon if you are interested.

Tips for Choosing and Dyeing Your Hair Copper Shades

Also known as the bronze hair look or auburn hair, copper hair is one of the most common red hair colors, which is basically a combination of red and bronze hair shades. There are different shades of copper hair, from strawberry to ginger to copper penny.

Only less than 2% of the world’s population has natural copper or auburn hair color, and those lucky ones never go grey, since red hair fades to rose gold (another trendy color, by the way) with age!

Copper hair is distinctive and can enhance your overall look when done properly. Copper hairstyles can be warm and rich or light and soft and can be found in shades that complement both warm and cool skin tones.

When picking out the correct copper hair shade for your skin, consider your undertones. Certain copper hair colors can bleach out the skin of lighter, cooler toned people. Eye color also plays a part, but do not be afraid to go drastic, the effect can be beautiful.

Women with pinky or rose undertones to their skin will look best wearing copper hair. Generally, if your skin has a fair or warm tone, try to stick to warm copper colors and highlights, while those with darker and cooler skin tones are advised to try cooler copper hair colors with touches of violet or ruby to them.

Although there is definitely a copper hair color option for any personal style, working with a hairdresser will mean you can come up with a custom copper treatment that works for you.

Copper hair colors can be achieved multiple ways. For darker haired people and lighter haired people there are chemical coloring processes or natural ones. Certain hennas provide a copper colored tint to the hair, and henna treatments are a fantastic way to improve the health of your hair while adding color.

For lighter colored hair, sometimes a semi permanent color is added, and then a permanent reddish copper or a similar shade is added for the copper effect. Even better, unless you want to go from deep brown to bright, light copper, it is unlikely that a brunette will need to bleach hair.

How to Maintain Copper Hair Color

Copper hair is distinctive, but like all hair colors, copper hair requires care to maintain clarity. Hair color fades, it is inevitable and unavoidable, but can be delayed with proper care, technique and products. You have to be committed to have copper hair, as just like red hair, the color is prone to fading and as the hair grows out the color difference can be drastic.

To maintain your copper hair color for a longer time, follow these simple tips:

• Avoid staying in the sun without wearing hair protecting products or a hat, since the sun tends to make your copper hair color fade faster.

• Consider using a dry shampoo instead of over-shampooing, which also makes the color fade quickly. Make sure to skip a couple of days between shampoos, and if you hair gets too oily, dry shampoos can always be a great option!

• Ask your hair stylist what types of shampoos and hair care products to use to keep your copper hair color vivid for a longer time. There exist special shampoos free of certain ingredients that make the color fade faster.

• Regular visits to the salon will ensure your copper hair is always fresh and healthy, so do consider frequent touch-ups.

What Makeup Suits Copper Hair

As you change your hair color, you should also change your makeup routine to adapt to the new look and avoid common faux pas. Here is what makeup you should wear with your copper hair:

• In terms of blush and lipstick, stick to subtle warm colors that will complement your copper hair, such as peach and rose cheek and lip colors. Bright plum, pink and berry red shades of lipstick look surprisingly beautiful with copper hair colors.

• Neutral colors flatter everyone, regardless of the skin tone and hair color. Consider wearing nude and neutral makeup shades to place the focus on your bright copper hair color.

• Classic cat eye makeup with black eyeliner and minimal makeup on the rest of your face will look stunning with your rich copper hair color, despite the fact that black is considered way too harsh for redheads.

• Women with copper hair are advised to wear black mascara only with subtle, neutral eyeshadow colors in order to enhance the shape of the eyes. Keep the brows a shade darker than your hair color.

• Cool plum and aubergine tones of eyeshadows are the best colors copper-haired women can consider, when it comes to the eye makeup.

• If you want to wear a dramatic smokey eye look, stick to chocolate brown eyeshadow tones, which complement copper hair colors most of all. Charcoal-gray eyeshadow colors are also an option as long as you keep the rest of your face in warm tones.

• Redheads with a copper hair color should avoid wearing a bronzer and too bright orange lipsticks.

What Fashion Colors Suit Copper Hair

You can use the color wheel if you are already a fashionista to make certain that your wardrobe and hair will not horribly clash. Here’s what you should know:

• Neutral beige and chocolate brown colors will give women with copper hair shades an elegant, sophisticated look that’s also ideal for office days. You can pair different shades of beige and brown with each other, or break the monochrome look by adding a hint of other color.

• The most successful and classical combination is green with copper hair colors. No matter what shade of green you like most, this color will enhance the richness of your hair, whether you prefer to wear a little green dress or some green jewelry pieces.

• Bright pink colors, including fuchsia, are not only for blonde women, as they create smoking hot looks with copper hair colors, too. You can go for a bright pink dress, or match your pink ensemble with white or grey colors.

• The nautical look flatters almost everyone, and it’s a timeless classic that will never get old-fashioned. The combination of red, white and navy blue will give a cheerful and fresh look to women with copper hair colors.

• There is never too much of red, whether you think of wearing a red lipstick with your copper hair or an elegant red dress. Red is still one of the best colors suiting copper hair shades, so don’t be afraid of investing in red clothing pieces or accessories.

50 Copper Hair Color Ideas

On the plus side there are so many different shades of copper that literally anyone could rock a copper hair color. The below compilation of 50 different copper hair color ideas offers plenty of inspiration, so take a good look!

1. Copper and Carrot Crown

Updos on copper hair have a tendency to gleam and shine in all the right places. Here a French braid has hair twisted around it, allowing the copper in her hair to reflect the light at stunning angles.

2. Dreamy Copper Ombre

Length allows for a lot more stretch on creativity, allowing for several shades of copper to create this look. From a rich and warm copper color at the roots to light copper at the ends, this lengthy style is sure to grow out beautifully as well.

3. Copper with Strawberry lights

This is a copper hair color with a lot of dimension featuring a pinkish red strawberry tint spread throughout beautifully. It’s a really awe-inspiring, light and eye-catching look.

4. Chocolate and Copper Ombre

Brown and copper hair colors are an underrated combination that is really warm and flattering for a lot of people. The color grows out beautifully and the transition looks eerily natural.

5. Brown Roots and Copper Waves

The copper hair color looks so vibrant against the brown roots, as the transition from one color to another is shorter, but well dispersed. The contrast is just another piece of evidence in the beauty of copper and brown hair.