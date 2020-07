Feel extra AF? We collected the prettiest neon hair colors to brighten up your summer days. From all-over hair colors to two-toned dye jobs to multicolored looks, we bring you the best and the boldest of neon hair in one place.

Photo By @isa.professional/Instagram

Give life to your blonde hair with neon sunny highlights. This ombre dye job allows you to visit the salon only when your color needs a refresh, without having to worry about the grow-out process.