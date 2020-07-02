The Chicest Bob With Bangs Hairstyles to Try for a Fabulous Look

Getting bangs is a big decision especially if you have a bad history with them. The bob haircut goes well with almost every bang style, but the key is to choose the most flattering option for your face shape and lifestyle. If you need some chic bob with bangs hairstyles to get your inspiration going – look no further. Scroll down to discover a gallery of the prettiest short bob cuts with fringe.

Photo By @vanesity_/Instagram

This rounded bob with bangs makes a great cut for elongated face shapes as it allows the wearer to modify the shape to a softer, more symmetrical look. Plus it provides enough volume even for straight styles.