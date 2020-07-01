Things To Consider When Choosing Wigs To Complete Your Overall Look

If you’re looking for a hairstyle change but don’t want to commit to a long-term haircut, picking a stylish wig that fits seamlessly can do the trick. However, with the numerous options available in the market today, finding a wig that’s stylish and looks natural is a daunting task. Before you start looking, you should ask yourself if you plan to wear a wig in different styles, do you want to leave some of your natural hair out, or do you plan to use it for special occasions?

A wig can be a great long-term investment if you choose it correctly. A good wig can cost anything from fifty dollars to thousands depending on the material, construction, and style. Below, we look at some of the things to consider when choosing wigs.

Choosing a Style: One of the first things to decide while choosing a wig is the style you want. When buying a wig, look out for styles that compliment your face shape. This is like what you do when you pick a hairstyle. If you’re new to buying wigs and feel overwhelmed, you can go for something closer to your current hairstyle and color. For those of you looking for more adventure, you can opt for unique styles and hair colors, but remember to check if it matches your face shape. For a round face shape, side bangs and long hair works well, and blunt cuts should be avoided. Straight bangs look amazing on a heart-shaped face, while shoulder length hair with layers looks good on someone with a prominent jawline. For those of you with oval face shapes, most styles can work.

Choosing the Correct Cap Size: Ideally, a wig should have a snug fit. This calls for taking measurements of your scalp to find the wig that fits perfectly. Though a lot of wigs are adjustable, they also come in many sizes like petite, average, and large. If you have a prominent natural hairline or sideburns, you can buy a cap that can be clipped behind the hairline for a seamless blend. A perfect fitting cap size can ensure a natural and comfortable look.

Construction Of The Wig: The three most common types of wig constructions are full weft, lace front, and full lace. In a full weft wig, strips of hair are sewn along the same direction of the head and multiple styles are not possible. These wigs look the least natural. The lace front wig has strips of hair sewn into the hair in the fringe area. The full lace wig is the most natural of all. In this wig style, hair is sewn into lace all around the head making it easy for styling. A person with hair loss who’s looking to wear a wig all day may want something that’s comfortable and stays in place. Since most front lace wigs come with a non-slip poly strip, they’re great options for such people.

Type of Wig: Wigs come in two forms, synthetic hair wigs and human hair wigs. While synthetic hair is made of plastic fiber and resembles real hair, these wigs may not look as natural as the human hair wigs. However, they can be worn straight out of the box and require little maintenance. Synthetic wigs in vivid colors and eclectic styles can work well as costumes. Human hair wigs not only look real but feel real too. Most human hair wigs can be styled, cut, or colored just like normal hair. One of the key advantages of a human hair wig is that you can choose the hair color and texture that matches your natural hair. Though more costly than synthetic wigs, human hair wigs last longer. However, human hair wigs require maintenance, cleaning, and re-styling regularly. Also, the hair color gets oxidized when exposed to light and the color can fade. Just like human hair, natural hair is prone to natural conditions and can get frizzy on a humid day!

Thickness of a wig: Most wigs fall under these three types of thickness: medium, medium/full, and full. For a natural look, it’s best to go for full density wigs. Since wigs with long hair tend to thin out at the end, it’s advisable to buy a full density wig that can be cut at the end and styled accordingly.

Select your Texture: If you’re looking for that natural healthy shine, go for virgin hair that has never been dyed, treated, or even blow-dried. Since there’s no hair damage, they tend to last longer. If you’re looking for the best, go for the Remy hair wig. A Remy hair wig is often from a single person and is directly shaved from the scalp.

Wig Maintenance: To prolong the life of your wig, you need to maintain it well. While removing your wig, make it a practice to brush the strands and place it on a mannequin head or a silk bag. Over-washing of the wig will thin out the hair faster. To clean your wig, use a sulphate-free shampoo and make sure to remove all the glue. If you use your wig regularly, then washing it twice a month is enough. Heat should not be used on synthetic hair wigs.

For an Overall Natural look: Besides buying wigs made of human hair, you can do a few things to make them look natural. For example, blending the edges of the wig and hairline with a concealer can make it look like the color of your skin. For a natural look, it’s important that your wig has a snug fit. Some people use light adhesives to keep the wig in place for a few days. Most lace front wigs come with a dense hairline that looks unreal. You can tweeze the hairline and reduce some volume to make it look more natural. Follow the tips above to select a wig that’s perfect for you. However, choose a wig that you’re comfortable wearing and flaunt it with confidence!