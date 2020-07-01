4 Often-Encountered Occasions: This Is How to Style a Maxi Dress for Each

When it comes to the fashion industry, there are options for women to choose from regarding any events they are attending. Many women love to own versatile pieces that will get them through occasions, especially when they style them in various ways to change their look. For our purposes, let’s take a maxi dress as an example and compare the different ways to accessorize it so that the same dress can be worn to a wedding as well as a family get together. Below are four different occasions you can wear a maxi dress and examples of ways to style it to make it very appropriate for the occasion you are attending.

Formal Events

When it comes to a formal event, nothing is better than wearing a maxi dress available at Filly Flair. Longer dresses are very appropriate for formal events, especially when paired with high heels like pumps or sandals. To accompany the look, opt for a small clutch to hold important items you will need throughout the evening.

Your hair and makeup should be done well. For example, many women choose to fix their hair in an up-do, while others prefer to wear it down. Regardless of how you decide to wear it, make sure your hair looks its best. Makeup is another style element you need to pay attention to when it comes to wearing a maxi dress to a formal event.

For women that do not wear makeup daily, don’t overdo it for the event. Keep it simple, and opt for neutral colors for your face, eyes, and lips. Don’t attend an event without applying makeup because you will not complete the look well. The application of makeup enhances your look and makes you stand out in pictures.

One final recommendation when it comes to maxi dresses at formal events is the jewelry you choose to wear. You can either keep it simple or opt for a statement piece and accent it with simple pieces. For example, if you would like to wear a statement necklace, choose earrings that are smaller (like studs) and don’t dangle too far down. You can wear bangle bracelets to complete the look.

Beach Vacations

A staple piece of clothing that belongs in your luggage is a maxi dress. This dress can be worn to the beach and transitioned to wear to dinner. If you decide to wear it to the beach as a cover-up, choose flat sandals and a wide-brimmed hat to accompany the look. If you are interested in grabbing lunch, simply wear that to the majority of the restaurants found in the beach area.

To transition the same dress to dinner or a night out, change the flat sandals to a wedge sandal. Choose jewelry that will help the dress stand out, and think about fixing your hair. You can either leave it down or put it up in a sleek ponytail. During the day, you probably carried a straw beach bag to hold your valuables. For an evening out, keep the straw bag in the hotel room and pick a fun and lightweight clutch or one with shoulder straps to accessorize.

Casual Looks

The average woman dresses casually the majority of the time, and maxi dresses are perfect to pull off that look because they can be worn in any season when styled right. Below are a few tips on turning a maxi dress into a casual look that you can wear to lunch, shopping, or simply running errands around town.

Layering is a great way to style a maxi dress for fall and winter. Do this by pairing your dress with a denim jacket or a chunky cardigan to keep you cozy and warm, while keeping you stylish at the same time. A fitted jacket pairs well with a loose maxi dress, whereas a chunky cardigan goes well with a tight maxi dress.

To give it a bit more style, consider wearing a belt to cinch your waist. This will give you a flattering look, and provides a stylish and neat look to your outfit. There are a variety of belts to choose from, ranging in colors, width, fabric, and length.

Finally, pairing sneakers with maxi dresses are the latest trend because it gives you a laid-back look and is the perfect accessory when you are out and about. White sneakers are the preferred color choice because they will go with just about everything. Purchase a pair of sneakers if you want to improve your style regarding maxi dresses.

Wearing a Maxi Dress to Work

When it comes to wearing a maxi dress to the office, things can get a bit tricky if you do not keep a few things in mind. First, it is important to choose a solid color dress that is made up of quality fabric. A bright and lightweight dress can make you look like you belong on a beach, not at the office.

Next, consider the neckline of the dress and choose one that is higher, especially for the office. Your office is a place of business, and halter necklines or bare shoulders and backs are not acceptable. Third, choose a blazer or work-appropriate jacket to pair with the dress. This will make the dress more appropriate for work and provide warmth if the office is cold.

Finally, pay close attention to the shoes you pick to wear. With a maxi dress, you can either wear heels or flats, depending on your height and dress length. Avoid wearing really high heels because you are going to the office, not to a party in the evening.

A maxi dress is a staple piece of clothing and should be in every woman’s closet. When worn correctly, maxi dresses are very flattering on almost all body types. A single maxi dress can be transitioned from season to season with the right accessories. Shop online to see the many different styles of dresses at all price points.