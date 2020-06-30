Recreate These Cool Toned Makeup Looks for a Cool Summer Glow up

Cool Toned Makeup Looks
There’s a cool change going on in the world of beauty RN. Tired of all of the warm makeup looks that everyone wears? Even if you are a fan of the aesthetic, a little change will add a whole new vibe to your summer style. Cool toned makeup looks are officially back in the spotlight. Pantone and its Classic Blue Color of the Year might have something to do with it. Or maybe, those rainbow makeup looks that are all over Instagram have inspired us to incorporate new things into our routine. Whatever the reason, we like all the blues, purples and other cool toned makeup looks showing up on our feed. To get your inspiration going, we summed up our favorite icy glam moments in this gallery below.

Just like your beloved earthy tones, blue eyeshadow looks flattering on any eye color. This color can make brown eyes pop like no other eyeshadow. It also enhances the beauty of baby blues and green eyes.

