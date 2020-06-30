Complete Your Look with a Stylish Watch

Watches have become such an interesting and important part of styling a look. They use to be a necessary part of our fashion, as wearing a watch was the only way you would have any idea of the time while you were out and about. With the technology age and cell phones, specifically, taking over the world, wearing a watch became much less practical. Because of this, watches evolved solely into a styling tool that we use for fashion. This says so much about watches and time pieces! They transcended their practical use and stayed important to the fashion community because they are that stylish- that much of staple piece used to tie a look together. Almost all men, and some women, still wear different watches daily to tie together their looks.

So, what do we look for in a watch? As women, we look for watches that are minimalistic in style, chic, and sleek. We want something that looks modern and sophisticated. This is why we fell in love with the watches at Nordgreen. They are chic and beautifully match any look. You can choose a white or black dial and bands in silver, rose gold, gun metal, or gold. Black leather, brown leather, grey leather, and vegan leathers are available band options. And the size of the dial can be 32mm, 36mm, or 40mm, offering you a variety in size.

Giving Back

We love Nordgreen above other watch companies, as they have a commitment to our earth, echoing the principles of Danish society. They seek positive change by giving back to the world. So, when you purchase a Nordgreen watch, you are also giving back to global sustainability organizations through your purchase via their “Giving Back Program”.

Watches with a Message

On that note, it’s also important to mention that right now, we are even more impressed with Nordgreen, as they are donating a meal to the front-line medical and rescue workers with each purchase.

So, if you’re looking to wear a stylish watch to finish your look, be sure to check out Nordgreen. Not only will you be making a choice to improve upon your style, but you will be making a choice to help the environment, too.

