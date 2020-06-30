20 Pretty Chocolate Mauve Hair Colors: Ideas to Inspire

Chocolate mauve hair colors are perfect for any season; the color is a complex arrangement of several hair colors that create an overall warm and beautiful look that is strong yet soft. This is a great look that is nearly under the radar in terms of appearance as it is not a natural color, but it could easily be seen as professional.

Nuance is easy to appreciate and there is a lot of nuance involved in creating a great chocolate mauve hair color treatment. Not only is this prismatic color theme beautiful, bit it also lasts months as it is designed to allow for the roots to grow in dark. There are a lot of different ways to do mauve as the color treatment is created, so here are 20 pretty chocolate mauve hair color ideas for you to consider.

1. Prismatic Chocolate Mauve Hair

The pink is clearly more towards the front transitioning to lavender in the back, but all of it looks great up against the brown roots and lightly spiraled into a bouncy bob.

2. Chocolate Chunky Mauve

The chocolate mauve balayage treatment here was done with more obvious segments of pink, purple and caramel over the brown. The color effect is cool and rich like a chilled dessert.

3. Chocolate and Rose Balayage

This chocolate mauve hair color is very natural looking but will accentuate every movement of the hair. The pink seems to be concentrated very well as highlights, but does not stand out too much.

4. Chocolate and Strawberry Milk Mauve

The soft chocolate mauve color reminds me of mixing chocolate milk with strawberry milk. It is very fresh and light and nearly natural in appearance and prismatic in how it catches the light.

5. Perfect Dark Chocolate Mauve

This is the ideal dark chocolate mauve. The colors are blended into each other so beautifully that it seems very natural. This is the blueprint for mauve hair that looks long, gorgeous and soft with amazing depth; it’s a gorgeous look.