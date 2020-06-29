The Evolution of Cloth Patch Styles from Rags to Fashion

A patch, also referred to as a cloth label, is a torn piece of cloth that can be fastened to the fabric with a pin or sewn on. More modern techniques are also available which include iron-on, adhesive, or Velcro.

These embroidered patches were developed as an effective identification tool for military and other uniformed personnel, thousands of years ago. You can still create patches to present yourself.

Today they are used to indicate rank, position, or specific unit by governmental organizations, sports leagues, and businesses. Embroidered patches were worn for hundreds of years only for intent and purposes such as concealing flaws and marking people in jerseys. Yet, all of that changed a few years back.

Background of the Trend

Young people came out onto the streets in the early ’60s to protest the Vietnam War. After that a new counter movement emerged in the mid-’60s, demonstrating with their signs of unity, flower headbands, and patches. They were ideologues and they embraced love and empathy. Though their movement significantly impacted worldwide trends. Hipsters got military second-hand clothes and began embellishing them with patches of cloth. Those patches exhibited movement symbols and were stamped or ornamented, satirically and revolutionary.

While they got a fresh look in the ’80s, patches meant the same thing-an identification and unity badge. The hippie movement transformed into the punk movement in the late ’70s and early’ 80s. People had just enough peace and compassion to battle the problems and then took some more extreme steps – including spikes and chains.

The essence of rebellion spread to the UK and Europe, and designers like Viviane Westwood and Jean Paul Gautier helped popularize what was considered “anti-fashion.” Punks wore patches around the shoulders or on the backs of their custom blazers, denim vest or leather jacket, with their favorite performers.

Heavy metal became popular in the ’80s too. Metalhead fashion’s core elements stayed unchanged-black clothing, long hair, and leather jackets, typically covered with patches, album tees, and spiked wristbands. Clothing of the headbangers has its origins in subgroups of bikers and rock bands. As with many musical subcultures, wearer ‘s preferences were stated by the emblems and logos.

Every day since, the patches are still being resurrected and evolved. look at the recent Marc Jacobs or Gucci limited editions. The aim is to find recognition and inspiration on the street corners. And patches in the streets remain the symbol of socio-political environment, but also of fashion sense and individuality.

Modern patches are generally iron-on, meaning they have some adhesive on the back, so even if you’re not a crafty DIY artist (like most of us aren’t) there’s really no reason not to try this style, and make every piece of your clothes really present your own personalities. sure you can always buy an item with the patches already embroidered on with modern trends (which involves no thinking), and where is the fun and innovation in that? Everyone has probably dreamed of having at least one absolutely custom item, and not needing to care about anyone wearing the same outfit.

Style your Clothes in Fashion with Patches

They can be fitted to pretty much everything that you’re about to see; like jeans, coats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, bags and even on phone cases. They can make you look glamorous and elegant, defiant and brave.

Hippie Style

Without showing you how it all started, we can not talk about patches. You can apply patches to your denim jacket and jeans for an authentic hippy look, just make it nice, you know-sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows, that kind of stuff.

Heavy Metal Style

Add a bunch of patches and studs to a denim vest and wear it over a band shirt, ideally white, and a denim skirt or jeans for a sleek, 80s Metalhead feel. To top off the outfit, you can add a bullet belt and a dog tag necklace.

Punk Style

You can wear a patched black high waisted jeans with a jewelled jacket, leopard creepers, and a contrasting unusual hair color for a modern aesthetic look; Wrap it up with a black bandana and a necklace wrapped in leather.

The Less is More Patch Style

The best way to start embedding the patches craze into your attire is to find an old tee, pick and apply any motif you like. Because one is, there will be more (in this case, aliens). Complement it for a grunge feel with a tattoo choker and denim jeans.

The Military P-Style

Attach your patches where they’re originally intended to be – on a jacket. As if military ee were not already the most badass piece of clothing in culture, now you have the ability to embellish it with all kinds of stuff. Take a patch, and put it on your shirt. Only some diamonds and pins will glam it up. Attach a nice necklace and you’re done!

Freshen up your Old Clothes

You can design your old boring clothes any day with the cloth patches. If you do not have any at home, you can always get them readymade or create patches. Let us give you some ideas.

An Old Track Jacket

Pair the trend of a vintage track jacket with the cloth patches that you can easily get from any site and you won’t be disappointed. Place a few patches varying on a red jacket. make it more interesting but simple for the overall look.

On A Vintage Jeans

Among the most common forms of wearing patches, embellishing them on jeans is at the top . you can by adding a funky adorned bag, a jacket, and a complementary scarf to actually look like a put-together. OR, you can just apply a few small patches to each leg and then p air your custom made jean with a simple black shirt, a quirky blazer, a chain necklace and a beautiful sandal lace-up for a more elegant look.

On your Sneakers

With the cute but interesting patches, you can even beautify your overly worn and plain white sneakers. You can wear plain jeans and a white tee outfit to glam your elegant look.