Male vs. Female Health: What’s the Difference?

Of all the differences between men and women, some of the most profound ones are medical conditions and life expectancy.

Gender can determine what health conditions a person develops. For instance, women are at risk of developing ovarian and cervical cancers and gynecological diseases. Men, on the other hand, have the possibility of experiencing low testosterone or prostate cancer.

Scientists suggest that biological factors such as sex chromosomes, metabolism, and hormones; social factors like work-related stress and lacking social support systems; and behavioral factors like diet and exercise, or a lack thereof, smoking, and drinking alcohol, influence sex differences in health.

Chronic conditions

Researchers identified common chronic conditions that contribute to early mortality and morbidity, including arthritis, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart, stroke, and vascular disease, kidney disease, mental and behavioral conditions, and osteoporosis.

Approximately one in two Australian men and women had at least one common chronic condition. Comparatively, one in six men and one in four women had more than one of the common chronic diseases.

Nearly half of all Australian residents experience mental health issues, demonstrating how this health problem concerns both genders. Still, mental and behavioral problems are more common for women in Australia, as well as in the United States. Statistics from the U.S. show that women are twice as likely as men to experience depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and generalized anxiety.

Lifestyle and behavioral factors

Data shows that gender differences in food consumption, exercise, and adverse behaviors such as smoking and drinking influence health outcomes. Men are slightly more likely than women to smoke and far more likely to consume alcohol excessively. Data shows that people of both genders engage in sufficient physical activity, although 50 percent of men do so, compared to just 41 percent of women. When it comes to nutrition and food intake, more women eat enough vegetables and fruit, while men are more likely to consume sugar-sweetened drinks.

Accessing health care

Gender differences in visiting medical professionals also influence health outcomes. Women are more likely to visit a primary care physician, attend routine checkups, and receive preventive care and medical treatment compared to men.

Some people forego consulting a healthcare professional and utilizing medical services because they don’t have health insurance and can’t afford to pay out-of-pocket costs. Having a health plan is critical to health outcomes, as health plans can help people pay for screening tests, procedures, and prescriptions should adverse events occur, which can lead to essential health benefits.

