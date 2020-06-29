5 Indoor Activities You Would Want to Try This Summer

As the world looks set to spend the summer at home, people are realizing not everyone has access to the great outdoors.

Knitting the Christmas jumper while sitting in front of the TV binge-watching the latest boxset can be an excellent way to to keep the boredom at bay, but they won’t do your waistline any favors.

A lifestyle low in physical activity contributes to obesity, a major risk factor of preventable health problems that can lead to an early death, such as heart attacks and strokes, breathing difficulties and diabetes.

Stretch.

Before undertaking any physical activity, stretch. Not only do you need to incorporate stretching into any workout routine, if you’ve spent spring on the sofa, you may want to start with a few days of only stretching to get your body used to it. The Internet is filled with yoga instructions, with no guru needed. In fact, you don’t even need a yoga mat or any fancy equipment—just enough floor space to lie down. Do not participate in any positions that can compromise your safety and watch those old neck injuries.

Dance.

Online dance videos or even joining an online dance class can help shift the excess pounds. No one is pushing you to become a professional ballerina, especially overnight. Dance is a fun way to get moving, and the power of the Internet allows you to go at your own pace. You can pick out from a wide variety of different styles according to your taste. If you have the floor space and live with someone, you can even learn ballroom dancing.

Video Games.

Stop exercising with your thumbs and give the carpal tunnel a break, your hands will thank you as will your waistline. There are so many full-body work out games to choose from, and it would be impossible to list them all. Boxing, dancing, high-intensity cardio, yoga are just a few examples of what is on the market.

At-Home Gym.

If you have the floor space, gym equipment is an excellent way to make up for those missed workouts. Smart technology can even add the social element to it. If you have the floor space but don’t have the money, look around the local freeconomy networks. You’ll be amazed by what people give away. You can achieve your fitness goals on your own. Be sure to disinfect all equipment before bringing it into your home.

Get Cleaning.

Cleaning is a workout in itself. One that people often overlook. Weight training, stretching, cardio. One hour of cleaning can burn on average 200 calories, and it keeps your home hygienic.

There are exercises available to suit everyone and every home, regardless of floor space, finances and physical condition. So, manage your routine and get into better shape.