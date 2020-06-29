Smokey eye makeup ideas are as limitless as the possible eyeshadow color combinations can be! Although the traditional smokey eye makeup comes either in black or brown hues, the modern makeup trends always bring new vibes and innovative ways of wearing this sultry eye makeup, playing with various hues, glittery effects and interesting eye makeup application techniques, like cut-crease or cat eye styles.

And yes, smokey eye makeup is always the best classic makeup option to go for when you want to look mysterious and feminine on any special occasion. There are also wearable minimalistic smokey eye makeup options ideal to be sported every day.

Below we present 10 dramatic smokey eye makeup ideas for those, who are looking for new ways of wearing this timeless makeup trend to add a glam touch to their peepers!

Smokey Eye Makeup Idea #1: Play Soft and Minimalistic

The first smokey eye makeup look is perfect for everyday wear, since it features mild flesh and light pink hues, applied in the smokey manner. Long false eyelashes play an important role here, so you can surely opt for a pair, if nature hasn’t granted you with naturally thick and long lashes.