The Most Mesmerizing Lavender Hair Colors for Summer

Lavender, a pastel variation of purple, has risen to fame thanks to Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year Choice, Ultra Violet. Despite Pantone’s original choice, lavender is still one of the most favorable colors due to its outstanding beauty and wearable character. From lavender makeup looks to pale purple hair colors, this pastel shade is everywhere. If you want to bolden up your look this summer, we suggest checking our gallery of wearable lavender hair colors.

Photo By @wellahairusa/Instagram

This washed-out lavender hair color is a great choice if you have a light or platinum base. Adding a purple tint will give you a dose of an edge without looking overly unnatural.