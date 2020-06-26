7 Unknown Wine Making Regions Around the World

Wine is probably one of the most complex and intricate alcoholic beverages in the world. People are drawn to its variety of aromas and flavors, as well as the pleasant feeling that comes along with it, but there is so much more to wine than meets the eye. Connoisseurs spend years studying the history of the drink, the way it was made, storage conditions as well as the quality of the grapes and the land they were grown in.

Nearly everyone knows and appreciates the quality of French or Portuguese wines, whether it’s a pungent, sweet bottle of Port or the world-famous Bordeaux. Although no one is trying to take away from the mastery of the craft that goes into making these wines, you would be doing the entire world of wine making a disservice by only sticking to the most popular regions, without exploring the lesser known places, which specialize in making top-quality wine.

Keep on reading to find out where you should go on your next wine tasting adventure, or which bottles to keep your eyes on when scouring Acker Wines or similar spaces for fermented grapes enthusiasts.

Kakheti, Georgia

Georgia has a long-standing tradition of wine making, reaching back as far as 6000 BC. Despite this fact, people are not associating this tiny, former Soviet republic with wineries, or just a good time in general.

In fact, the mild, Georgian climate and atmosphere are incredibly well-suited for grape growing and wine production. Georgian custom dictates fermenting grapes in large clay jars instead of classic wooden barrels, which has a significant impact on the flavor and aroma of the final product.

Montevideo, Uruguay

The Iberian Peninsula is known for its affinity for good food and good drink, therefore it is not at all surprising that many classic, world-renowned wines come from this part of the world, such as the aforementioned Port. During colonial times, the Spanish exported their art of winemaking out to Latin America.

The Uruguayans have preserved this for hundreds of years, and the wine produced in the hills of Montevideo is likely one of the only good things that have come out of the colonization period. If you ever find yourself in Uruguay, don’t miss out on trying Tannat, a rich, red wine that is the pride of the region.

Virginia, USA

American wines often get a bad rep for being unsophisticated and cheap, and while a lot of it is warranted, there are certain regions where winemaking has taken off and resulted in some excellent breeds.

With the history of wine in Virginia dating back to the days of Thomas Jefferson, who has tried and failed to bring this European tradition to the USA, hundreds of years later, Virginia’s citizens persisted in creating an award-winning type of wine. Thanks to petit verdot, a grape native to the American lands, winemakers in the Old Dominion can brag about winning multiple awards for their flavorful beverages.

Croatia

This Southern European country is underrated in almost every aspect of life. People often overlook Croatia in favor of Italy or Spain, whether we’re talking about a European holiday or a wine-tasting tour.

The microclimates in the Dalmatian Coast are extremely favorable for growing various grapes, resulting in a multitude of white and red wines that could easily compete with some of the best wineries in the world.

Brda, Slovenia

Although Slovenia is most famous amongst a lot of people for being indistinguishable from Slovakia, its climate is ripe for growing grapes and fermenting them in ideal conditions, due to the moderate weather.

Located along the Italian border, Brda is very famous for the Rebula — a dry, white wine, which goes very well with vegetables and fish. One might argue that with Italy being in such close proximity, the Slovenians could not help but get inspired and learn the art of winemaking from their neighbors. Even if that was the case, they have developed their own, unique flavor over the years.

Serra Gaucha, Brazil

Another South American country on this list, Brazil is known for a lot of things before the Serra Gaucha wine — Rio carnival, their soccer team, irresponsible politicians, you name it. However, if you are planning a trip to Brazil sometime soon, don’t forget to add Serra Gaucha to your itinerary.

The climate in this region of Brazil is ideal for wine production, comparably so with the most prolific European provinces. Serra Gaucha is one of the leading South American winemaking regions — you should get on their wines fast, before they rise to international stardom, like the beverages made in Chile or Argentina!

Tokaj, Hungary

The landlocked Central Eastern European country is not the most obvious wine destination. Most people recognize Hungary for its famed and beautiful capital, Budapest. However, travelling to Hungary and overlooking the Tokaj wine would be a grave mistake.

Tokaj’s golden color is unmistakable — the region’s white wine is legendary for how well it goes with pretty much any desert known to man.