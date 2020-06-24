Spice up Your Summer Look With These Copper Hair Colors

The copper hair color trend is refusing to retire. What started as a fall obsession has turned into one of the most in-demand hair colors all year round. Why not get a copper dye job in the middle of summer? This rusty shade of red will warm up your complexion and add vibrancy to your look. There is a shade of copper for every taste. Scroll down to discover the most beautiful copper hair colors you can recreate during the sunny season.

Photo By @jesdoeshair_/Instagram

Give your copper dye job a summer twist by incorporating a few more tones. Cool tones such as blue will create a strong contrast with the warm red roots, giving you a statement look.