The Coolest Undercut Bob Hairstyles to Sport This Summer

Undercut bob hairstyles have always been popular, especially during the spring and summer months when the temperatures reach unbearable heights. Ladies with thick hair have the privilege to play with undercut styles. While in some cases, an undercut is used to add sharpness and fullness to the haircut, most of the times undercuts will leave you with less hair. We gathered the prettiest undercut bob hairstyles to show you the beauty and versatility of these cuts and possibly inspire your next salon appointment.

Photo By @hrctlvrs/Instagram

A side undercut will create an open space around the face, exposing your beautiful features. These cuts are a great option if you want to take any excessive bulkiness off your thick strands.