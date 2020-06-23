30 Badass Boxer Braids You Need to Try

Ethnic clothing is still in fashion, and although it’s not as popular as last year, we’re still going to see fringes, ponchos, and ethnic embroideries all over the stores. Accordingly, you need a corresponding hairstyle that looks fun, cool, ethnic, and badass at the same time. Any ideas? We suggest you try boxer braids!

One of the reasons why this trendy hairstyle may be the best choice for you today, is that it looks stunning with any hair length, color, type and even condition that your hair is in. No time to straighten up your hair or get those feminine curls? Boxer braids conceal literally anything and leave you looking extra badass. Are you in? Then let’s dive right into the top 30 boxer braid hairstyles you need to try now.

1. Classic Blonde Boxer Braids

Don’t be fooled by the name; boxer braids can look extremely elegant and sexy, especially when you pair them with an appropriate outfit. Try the classic boxer braid, also known as the cornrow. We’ve seen this style on the most famous of all Kardashians ” Kim, when she surprised the fashion world with an all-blonde look.

This style looks exceptionally well on blonde hair, because you can clearly see the texture and curves of the braid due to the light color of the hair. But it doesn’t mean that the dark-haired ladies out there should miss out on it: go ahead and make your braid very slick so that the light makes the curve stand out.

Remember that boxer braids look just as awesome on North West’s fuzzy black hair.

2. A Drop of Color

Great news for those who are sporting the ombre or balayage look at the moment ” your hairstyle will look even cooler with boxer braids. If you’ve gone forward by adding a fun pastel to the ends of your hair, your braids will look even more extraordinary.

3. Messy Quadro-Braids

No one wants to look standard, so ditch the standard two braids and make them four! Adding the number of boxer braids is great for short hair, because the more braids you make, the less hair goes into each one. And therefore, the overall length of a single braid is longer than if you put your entire hair into two braids.

4. Airy Boxer, Color Match

Color combinations are a key in getting a sophisticated and beautiful braid. Maria Clara Amaral’s silver braid with blue roots and a slight green tint on the bottom looks absolutely amazing. What’s best about this style is that you can change the color on the top of your hair every day.

Don’t dye your hair, but use a hair chalk instead. It will give you instant and vibrant color depending on your outfit and occasion. Of course, make sure you don’t lie down on someone else’s pillow, as you’ll be leaving a curious mess after yourself.

The silver ombre is very hard to achieve with a chalk, so we hope you have that covered with a more long-term method. The rest can be done with the help of temporary color solutions.

5. Girly Boxer Braids

Turning a boxer braid into a very feminine hairstyle and a great fit for a delicate lace or tulle dress is not an easy task, but very doable for people with talented hands. Once you’re done with the regular braid, start pulling beats and pieces of hair to make the braid look fuller and softer. It adds nice curves and is perfect if you’ve been complaining about thin hair. This is a solution, so go for it!