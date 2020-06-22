How to Shred Fat: A Guide for Men

Are you looking to regain that old physique you had a decade ago? Does it seem that all your weight-loss efforts have little to no effect? Do you want to learn how to shred fat effectively?

Studies reveal that around half of Americans claim that they are trying to lose weight. Moreover, 47% of whom are male. The people who responded to the survey say that exercise and eating less are the two main strategies they are using to shed some weight.

But what exactly is the best way to lose weight for men? Continue reading below as we share the essentials in cutting body fat.

1. Align Your Diet with Your Activities

Learning how to shred fat effectively starts with your diet. To maximize the gains of your diet, you need to align it with your daily activities. You want your food intake to adapt to how active you are.

Even if you’re eating quality food, you cannot burn fat fast enough if you keep on eating the same amount all the time. Align your daily carbs, fats, and protein intake with what you’re doing for the entire day.

If you will go through a long and active day, increase your carbs and fat intake a bit. Never get your energy from bad sources like crisps and sweets.

2. Stick to High-Protein Meals

If you are looking for an effective diet plan, try a high-protein one. Increasing your protein intake will help reduce your appetite. This is because protein gives that feeling of fullness.

In turn, your body will burn more fat.

Furthermore, studies are saying that a high-protein diet will aid in preserving your muscle mass. Thus, increase your intake of eggs, lean meat, legumes, and seafood.

3. Move It!

Though men’s liposuction is an option, not everyone has the funds or even the mettle for the procedure. Thankfully, nothing beats burning off those fats the natural way. You don’t need to go all-out in your exercises right away.

Start simple by moving any way you can. This means breaking away from a sedentary lifestyle. Even if your work entails you to sit most of the day in front of a desktop, find time to stay active.

If you’re commuting, alight a few meters away from your work or home then start walking. Incorporate at least 20 minutes of walking a day.

4. Try HIIT

If you can go to the gym, try doing high-intensity interval training or HIIT workouts. This is one of the fastest ways to burn up excess fat.

HIIT involves quick bursts or activity that you pair with short recovery periods. It can be running as fast as you can for 30 seconds and recovering for only 10.

This interval approach aims to keep your heart rate elevated. Furthermore, it helps burn more calories faster compared to traditional cardio workouts.

5. Go for Healthy Fats

Going back to your diet, you can still eat your fats. However, make sure you are eating healthy kinds of fats. Instead of using traditional cooking oil options, replace them with virgin coconut oil.

Also, increase your intake on olive oil, nuts, seeds, and avocados. However, make sure not to eat too much of these fats. They still contain high caloric content.

6. Vinegar Helps

Do you rarely use vinegar? Increase your vinegar intake by adding it to your meals. You may also try some apple cider vinegar.

Take about 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Dilute it in water and drink it up.

7. Get More Sleep

Another effective way of losing weight is getting enough sleep. There are two ways to go about this. You can sleep earlier than usual at night or set up your alarm clock a bit later than normal.

A study revealed that not getting enough sleep may alter hunger hormones. The result is people experience an increase in appetite. In turn, they tend to eat more than they should, increasing the risk of obesity.

8. Beef Up on Fiber Intake

Apart from increasing your protein, increase your soluble fiber intake. Fiber easily absorbs water, which increases the time it goes through your digestive tract. Since it moves slowly, you will feel fuller much longer.

Moreover, fiber can help protect you from accumulating too much fat. Hence, give yourself a daily dose of whole grains, legumes, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

9. Do Some Strength Training

Aside from increasing your cardio or doing HIIT training, make room for some strength training. When you lift weights, you contract your muscles against resistance. In turn, you are building your muscle mass while becoming stronger.

As you build your muscles, you are reducing your body’s visceral fat. This type of fat is what accumulates around the organs in your belly.

Moreover, sustaining your weight and resistance training for about 10 weeks can help increase your fat-burning capabilities at rest. You can experience a 7% increase in this department.

For starters, do some bodyweight training at home. This can be doing some push-ups or lifting some light weights.

10. Drop the Booze and Cola

Are you big on beer and cola? Then you need to discipline yourself and start limiting your alcohol and soda intake. Drop your favorite colas that you usually drink during lunch.

Instead, switch to good old plain water. When going on a night out with friends, say no to beer and order some hot or green tea. Keep in mind that sugar is your enemy in weight loss.

11. Look for Support

Last but not least, you need to find support especially if you’re struggling to lose weight. Consider joining a community of runners. If you have workmates who are “weekend warriors,” join them in their workouts.

Studies show that one of the reasons Americans fail in their weight-loss journey is because of a lack of support.

Learning How to Shred Fat is Just the Start

Now that you know how to shred fat fast, you can start the ball rolling and take the first step toward your weight-loss goals. But cutting body fat is only the start. There are other health goals you must also consider.

For more helpful tips, we encourage you to read our other blog posts on health and fitness.