The Chicest Summer Nail Art to Recreate This Season

The hot summer weather makes a perfect excuse to book in the salon or dedicate more time than usual to get your tips on point. The summer nail art trending on social media is all about bright colors and fun prints! We’ve stalked our favorite nail artists to gather the cutest nail designs you could treat yourself to this season. Scroll down to discover the statement summer nails that will level up your look.

Photo By @nailsdixiana/Instagram

Dress your tips into vibrant floral prints this season. On a neutral base, such as white nail polish, these chic designs will stand out even more!