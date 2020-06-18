Tropical Emerald Green Makeup Looks to Brighten Up Your Summer Days

Emerald Green was Pantone’s color choice for 2013. This beautiful shade of green, however, refuses to leave the spotlight even seven years after the color institute brought it to our attention. Named after the gemstone that carries a vibrant green color, emerald is the perfect shade to spice up your look for summer and all year round. From fashion-forward gals to makeup and hair enthusiasts, almost everyone loves this rich hue. If you want to energize your look during the hot season, we suggest you try some of the tropical emerald green makeup looks we collected from our favorite makeup artists and beauty gurus alike.

Photo By @makeupby_yj/Instagram

This shade of green makes a great foundation for summery, tropical-inspired makeup looks. So, why not bring some vacay vibes on your lids with a mix of blue and green tones?