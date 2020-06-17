How To Style Your Bob With Bangs For a Chic Look This Summer

With the rise of the bob haircuts last year, many ladies gave up on their long locks to adopt this chic style. One of the most popular variations is the bob with bangs, a cut that gives the wearer a modern look. If you have bob with bangs or think about getting one, you’re in the right place to discover creative ways to update your look this summer. Feast your eyes on the most fabulous bob with bangs hairstyles we’ve stumbled upon recently and pin your favorite looks, so you can recreate them later.

Photo By @whatsupwithmari/Instagram

Short bob with wispy bangs frames the face of the wearer beautifully, creating a chic look. You can spice up the style with a statement hair accessory like a velvet band.