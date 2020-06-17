A Few Expert Tips to Help You Purchase an Elegant Cartier Watch

“A gentleman’s [or lady’s] choice of timepiece says as much about him as does his Saville Row suit.” – Ian Fleming

Are you a watch aficionado and collector? Or, would you rather make a “once in a lifetime purchase” of a high-quality timepiece, rather than having to buy several mediocre-quality watches as each one falls to pieces? If the answer to one or both these questions is yes, then it is worth considering purchasing one of the elegant Cartier watches available on the luxury goods market.

As an aside, it is interesting to note that Cartier is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious jewellery brands. And in 2018, it was ranked by Forbes as the 59th most valued brands in the world.

Why?

The quintessential answer to this question is supplied by the quotation highlighted above by Ian Fleming. Succinctly stated, the timepiece that you wear on your arm is as much of a statement about whom you are as the high-quality clothing you wear.

Let’s expand on this answer by considering the following points.

Cartier: A brief history

Part of the reason why Cartier, and other similar watch brands, are so highly valued is their history and heritage. Therefore, let’s take a quick look at Cartier’s origins.

Wikipedia.com describes Cartier (CARTIER International SNC) as a “French luxury goods conglomerate that designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells jewellery and watches.”

The company was founded by Louis-François Cartier in Paris in 1847. And it was a family-owned and managed company until 1964, the three branches in London, New York, and Paris were sold as independent businesses. The original global Cartier company was reinstated when a group of investors first bought the Paris company in 1972, and the London and New York companies were bought by the same group of investors, in 1974 and 1976 respectively.

Cartier was finally bought out in 2012 through Richemont, a Swiss-based luxury goods holding company founded in 1988 by Johann Rupert, a South African businessman, by the Rupert family and Elle Pagels, a descendent of the founder.

The Cartier brand has a long history of selling its jewellery (timepieces, tiaras, and other pieces) to royals. King Edward VII of Great Britain referred to Cartier as “the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers.” He also issued a royal warrant to Cartier in 1904. By way of explanation, a royal warrant is a royal warrant of appointment that has been issued to merchants who supply goods and services to the royal court since the 1600s.

Expert tips to consider when purchasing a Cartier timepiece

Now that we have an understanding of Cartier’s history and raison d’etre, let’s consider a few expert tips to assist you with the perfect Cartier timepiece.

Choose your personal style

Choosing a style watch that resonates with you is a personal choice. It reflects your personality and who you are.

For example, an elegant watch is often chosen by an individual who is genuine, and values simplicity and authenticity. Casual watches, on the other hand, reflect innovativeness, playfulness, and creativeness. These watches are often characterised by line lines and modern design, attracting a person who displays these character traits.

Finally, a sports watch reflects a person who is organised and pays attention to detail. By inference, sports watches have a lot of detail on the watch face; consequently, the person who values simplicity and authenticity will find the sports watch face too cluttered for their taste.

Know your budget

Cartier watches start at circa £1500 for a certified pre-owned watch and end at £227 200 for a brand-new top of the range Tank Haute Joaillerie timepiece. As described above, choosing the perfect watch is both a reflection of your personality and your budget. Thus, it is essential to work out how much you can afford to spend before you start considering the different models available on the market.

It is also a good idea to consider a pre-owned watch, especially if it comes with a certificate of authenticity and value. By following this route, you’ll be able to purchase a much higher-value watch, one that you might not be able to afford if you had to pay the new price for it.