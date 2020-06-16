Try These Mesmerizing Grey Hair Colors With a Summer Twist

Icy blondes have been trending for a while now. Due to the unique look of this shade, it has grown into a huge Instagram and Pinterest trend. While it looks distinctive, grey hair is fairly easy to pull off compared to those bold hair colors that have been popular on social media. So, if you like to do things differently, grey hair colors are an excellent choice for summer. While everyone is getting sunkissed highlights, you can turn yourself into an icy queen. Take a look at all the chic ways you can give your silver tresses a summer twist.

Photo By @monarchhairco/Instagram

As an icy tone, grey combines beautifully with any shade that belongs to the cool spectrum. If you want to nail a trending grey hair color, add blue accents in the form of ombre or balayage highlights. Classic Blue is Pantone’s choice for 2020, so why not spice your look with this mesmerizing shade?