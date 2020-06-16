50 Cute Ankle Tattoos for Women: Ideas To Inspire

This year, we have seen the resurgence of ankle tattoos as a trend. Ankle tattoos have come back in all types of designs, from lean designs or scripts to full anklet bands (hello ’90s!). To get one of these ankle tattoos, though, will take some commitment; getting ink done is generally painful, depending on the exact placement. But the result is totally worth it if you love the look.

If there’s a design you’ve always wanted to get tattooed on your body but have been too worried about future repercussions, the ankle is the perfect place since you can easily hide it with your socks or boots! If you feel ready to embrace this ’90s ankle tattoo trend, here is a list of 51 great ankle tattoo ideas for women to get your brain working!

1. Slim Lettering Ankle Tattoo

This ankle tattoo design is perfect if you have a phrase that you want to carry with you wherever you go. In a lovely, cute font, it’s perfectly feminine and simple. Whatever words you choose, you can personalize the font details to suit your style!