Top 4 Common Places To Remove Hair From

There’s no doubt that most people have unwanted hair. It’s what we all have in common and is something that we have to deal with regularly. This is especially relevant for women, who like to keep their skin clear and smooth.

On average, it takes about one month for your body hair to grow to its full length. This doesn’t include the hair on your head, which grows about six inches per year. Male hair, of course, grows faster than women’s hair. Also, as we get older, the rate of growth does slow down. The factors that affect hair growth include genetics, nutrition, and medications that you may take.

There are various ways to get rid of your hair. There are permanent procedures such as electrolysis, prescription creams, chemical depilation, and, the most popular, Laser Hair Removal.

Other procedures of hair removal are temporary and need to be done more often. Some examples are waxing, plucking, and shaving. You’ve probably used these methods at some point in your life since they’re easy to do and aren’t super expensive. The temporary removal procedures have their pros and cons, and each varies in the time it takes for the hair to grow back.

Other than societal expectations and norms, there are other reasons why people may want to have hair removal done. These include:

To gain confidence and to always be ready→ For some individuals, having a bit of hair in their body may bring down their confidence. Especially for women, since they may feel that such hair will look unappealing. Unwanted hair may give an impression of masculinity. For those who have gotten rid of their body hair, this means they’re ready for any activity that may require them to wear skirts, shorts, swimsuits, or sleeveless outfits.

For clear and smooth skin→ Without bodily hair, your skin can look smoother and cleaner. This is especially true for those who get laser hair removal done. This is because this procedure avoids any redness, irritation, or pain from being shaved or waxed often. You can also eliminate ingrown hairs when going for permanent procedures. Overall, hair-free skin gives a cleaner image.

It saves you money and time→ With permanent procedures, you don’t have to worry about going back to the salon for getting waxed or threaded. You save money by not going to a professional and by not having to buy hair removal products again and again.

No maintenance required and it’s convenient→ Procedures with longer-term results require little to no maintenance. You won’t have to do much after the procedure, and they may fit the person’s needs and plans.

Now that we’ve gone over the reasons why a hair-free body may be desirable, here are some places where you can remove hair from and benefit the most:

Legs

Shaving your legs means you can pretty much wear any bottoms you want, including skirts, shorts, rompers, and dresses. This is especially convenient in the summer since you want to stay cool. You won’t be limited to wearing long pants when it comes to the fashion/styling choices you make.

Underarm

The same goes for your underarm. When you remove hair from this area, you can wear sleeveless tops and dresses, and also tube tops in the summer. This can also help in outdoor activities and workouts. For example, if you’re running in the heat, wearing a sleeveless shirt will be more comfortable. And if you are doing aerobic workouts that require raising your arms, you won’t have to worry about getting unwanted attention due to hairy underarms. There are specific armpit hair removal procedures and products available for your needs.

Facial Hair

If you’re a woman, this is a vital place you’ll want to have your hair removed from. This includes the upper lip, unibrow, and even the chin and jaw area. Removing hair in this area provides a more feminine look. It adds a smooth and clean aesthetic appeal to your face. Removing facial hair also makes it easier to put makeup on.

Bikini Line

This term refers to the area where you would wear your bikini bottoms. This could be your upper leg and inner thigh, or the crotch area itself. This is included in this list as you’ll be able to wear any swimsuit you want by the pool or on the beach. You’re free to wear anything and can move around openly.

Conclusion…

Removing body hair from these main areas–legs, underarms, face, and bikini line, has many advantages in your everyday life. There are many ways to do so, both temporary and permanent. It’s up to you to decide where and how you want to do it.