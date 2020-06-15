short hairstyles for fine hair to level up your look this summer

Ladies with fine hair often view it as a problem, since their strands lack volume. Whether you try to curl your hair or add natural-looking volume, it seems that your mane refuses to cooperate and goes back to a flat position almost immediately. Believe it or not, your fine hair has lots of advantages. First, you need less time to blow-dry your tresses. This hair type makes it east to nail effortless styles such as a messy top knot or classy low bun. One way you can add extra oomph is by cutting your hair short. The right short hairstyles for fine hair can provide ease and fullness to even the droopiest strands. Scroll down to discover all the ways you can nail a chic look with your fine hair.

Photo By @delaneychilds/Instagram

Textured hairstyles are your best bet. If you don’t have naturally curly hair, opt for messy styles, where the curls don’t follow a single pattern. Remember to use lightweight shampoo, conditioner, and other hair care products on your fine hair as you don’t want any excess weight dragging your strands into their natural position.