100 Badass Red Hair Colors: Auburn, Cherry, Copper, and Burgundy Hair Shades

Red hair colors will always have a warm place in my heart. I stuck to red and burgundy hair colors for years, so I’m really excited to give you all some suggestions about them! I’ll have some tips and tricks coming up, as well as 100 different inspiration pictures for different red hair color ideas, from auburn to copper to cherry to deep burgundy hair shades with highlights.

Contrary to popular belief, red hair is actually extremely versatile. Some of the more natural iterations of it include copper and auburn hair colors, while you can also get really out there with neon, cherry, or fire engine red hair colors! The choices are nearly limitless, especially once you start including ombre, highlights, and balayage options.

So How Do You Pick Your Shade of Red Hair?

Start off by considering what kind of effect you want your red hairstyle to have: are you hoping for something more natural, or really out there? For the latter, you definitely want to stick to subtle shades of auburn, aubergine, and mahogany, although you can also play with brighter red streaks. For the former… well, the options are nearly limitless. Cherry reds, magentas, neons ” the visible color spectrum is your oyster.

Red Hair Color According to Skin Tone

Next, take into account your skin tone. I don’t want to proscribe these red hair color ideas based on dark and light, because I think dark skin can rock bright orange hair with no problem, and even the most fair skinned gal can look smolderingly mysterious with dark burgundy hair colors.

However, generally, the bigger the difference in darkness between the hair and the skin, the more it’ll stand out. It’s up to you to decide how ready you are to stand out.

Undertones in the skin are a different story, though. Neutral skin tones that don’t have too much yellow or pink undertones can wear almost any red hair color without any fear or concern.

If your skin is more yellow or olive toned, neutral and warm shades of red are the way to go. You are looking at orange, copper, apple red, and warm burgundies. The purple shades of red, like magenta and aubergine, will bring out the yellow undertones in your skin in an unflattering way.

If you find yourself really in love with cool, purple-y red hairstyles, you can still incorporate a touch of cool color through a balayage over a warmer shade of red. Just make sure that the predominant color around your face won’t make you look sallow, or overly yellow.

For cool toned skin, red hair colors make a lot of sense! Think of cool, alabaster Irish skin paired with bright, orange tresses. However, if you’re not trying to pass for a highlander, sticking to cooler shades of red is safer. Blue-toned apple red, mahogany, cool burgundy, and most auburn hair colors will look incredible on you, without making your skin look too flushed.

Maintenance

It’s very important to keep in mind how often you are willing to dye your hair, or go to the salon. Red hair fades fast, especially when you first get it done, so if you want a really bright red you’ll have to re-dye it as often as once or twice a month. You should also keep in mind what the color of your roots is, and how fast they grow out.

If you’re okay with the commitment, go for any color you want. If you’re not okay with it? You still have options! The lowest commitment is an ombre ” as your roots grow out you will have to do literally nothing.

In my opinion, balayage red hair colors are a much better choice, though. Balayage is very on trend right now, and still does not require the constant root maintenance. It’s also a great way of trying out crazy colors, without dealing with too much bleaching and touching up.

Okay, So You Went Red

Once you’ve dyed your hair red multiple times, it’ll stick. It’s very difficult to apply dye over a red hair color ” if you choose blonde, you’ll end up with a pinkish tone, and if you try brown, your brown will be coppery. If you choose to go for red hairstyles, either be ready to commit, or choose a shade of red that is easier to change, like a browny copper or an auburn.

Once you’re sick of the red, be prepared for a gradual process, of strategic highlighting, and allowing the roots to grow out. When I decided I was done with the red, I allowed my dark brown roots to grow out into an ombre, and eventually I just chopped everything off and rocked a pixie cut.

How to Take Care of Red Hair Colors

If you’ve had a stylist dye your hair, listen to their instructions, but I have a few of my own in case you do it yourself, or if they miss anything.

• Since red dye fades so fast, try to slow down the process by washing it as infrequently as possible.

• Only use sulfate-free shampoos, because sulfates strip the hair of natural oils and dye, making red hair colors fade much faster.

• Use a color boosting, nourishing mask every few weeks to refresh your color and condition your hair.

Fashion for Red Hairstyles

There are no real fashion rules per se, when it comes to red hairstyles, but there are certainly guidelines and things to remember.

• The opposite of red on the color wheel is green, which means any time you wear green it will emphasize the red and vice versa. This can clash, or be super flattering, depending on the garment, so pay attention. Color blocking is usually the best way to go.

• If your hair is more orange, then it’s blue that is opposite it on the color wheel, and the same instructions apply.

• If your red hairstyles lean towards warm, similar shades, especially oranges can look silly. A little bit of orange throughout the outfit can be complementary, but you don’t want it to overwhelm.

• If you prefer magenta or burgundy hair colors, shades of purple that are not too similar to your hair can actually create a nice analog color scheme ” just avoid being too matchy matchy.

• Blacks, browns, greys, and whites are pretty neutral and will always look good.

• Sometimes the best way to rock crazy hair is by also wearing a ton of different colors, and being a walking rainbow!

Makeup Tips for Red Hair Colors

Red hair usually stands out so much, that too much makeup is not really necessary. But who am I to tell you what to do? If you want to play around with makeup, go ahead and do it! Just keep in mind a bit of basic color theory:

• Green or blue eyeshadows are difficult to work with as it is, but with red hairstyles the chances of the shadows looking sloppy or clashing are increased. Avoid them altogether, unless you’re a queen of eyeshadow blending.

• There is something really seductive about metallic finishes, and they tend to bring out all the good things about red hair colors. You can feel safe trying gold, copper, and bronze eyeshadow shades.

• Don’t forget the bronzer, especially if you’ve chosen one of those darker burgundy hairstyles.

• For something more subdued, match your lipstick and blush undertones with the undertones of your hair.

• For an orange makeup in your face, take no prisoners kind of look, do the opposite! Remember, this will make your lips and cheeks the focus of the look, so it’s better to keep the eyes subtle.

• If you’ve chosen a more natural shade of red, it’s best to buy an eyebrow product that will match your new hair color.

• If you’ve chosen a purple-ish red style, a cool taupe would be the best way to go.

• If you’ve gone for true candy apple red hair, well, there’s no consensus ” warm brown shade is what most people choose. Going for a matching red would look a little too “anime character’, in my opinion.

100 Red Hair Color Ideas

So now that you know what rocking red hairstyles really means, time to choose your look. Here are some red hair color ideas.

1. Cherry Cola Balayage

Soft, retro curls are a classic, but here they were jazzed up with a small bun on one side. This is also a great example of how to use just a little bit of cherry red dye for a high impact, by utilizing it as balayage over black hair.

2. Rose Gold Shift Curls

Dark brown roots make way for a gorgeous rose gold hair color! The curls are luxurious, and the bright orangey-pink shade is sure to stand out ” this is one of the more interesting takes on red hair colors.

3. Magic Pumpkin Locks

What’s the best way to achieve a touch of magic? Just add some glitter! This pumpkin shade of orange, with the darker roots, is one of those red hairstyles that are perfect for autumn.

4. Hand Painted Fruit Sorbet Waves

This fruity hand painted balayage is like a delicious summery treat. If you’re looking for red hair color ideas for summer, this is a perfect look!

5. Cherry Red Balayage with Crown Braid

While some red hairstyles are more natural, this cool cherry red balayage is anything but natural. It’s a little darker and more daring, but is made softer by that crown braid.