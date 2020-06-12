The Boldest & Prettiest Rainbow Hair Colors In Honor Of Pride Month

June is a special month not only because of the sunnier weather and vacay vibes. This time of the year has been recognized as the LGBTQ Pride Month in honor of the Stonewall riots. The event took place in June 1969, in NYC. For this reason, many LGBTQ events are happening during this month and it’s not uncommon to see the rainbow flag displayed on houses, stores, and other places. It’s a symbol of the LGBTQ movement, first used as such in 1978 by the artist Gilbert Baker. Each color of the rainbow flag stands for something, so it’s more than just a colorful symbol. The bright pink is for sex, red is dedicated to the life, orange stands for healing, yellow represents sunlight, green is for nature, turquoise honors art, indigo stands for harmony, and violet is for the spirit. If you want to honor the LGBTQ movement in style, check out some of these bold rainbow hair colors that you can recreate for Pride Month.

Photo By @uggoff/Instagram

Not willing to turn yourself into a walking rainbow? Add colorful accents on a solid base to achieve a distinctive dye job without having to commit to all-over bold style.