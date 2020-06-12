An Engagement Ring – an Exceptional Piece of Jewelry for Life

An engagement ring is usually a major milestone in a relationship between two people and it symbolizes their important decision to spend the rest of their lives together. What’s more, women like to wear this piece of jewelry for decades after the wedding to remind them of the moment of their engagement. So not only for those reasons it is wise not to leave the choice of an engagement ring to chance and to be well informed about the options available.

Gemstones in the spotlight

In usual engagement ring designs, the most distinctive element of this important piece of jewelry for a relationship is the central stone. The traditional choice is a diamond engagement ring, but currently, trends also favor other gemstones that captivate with their various colors. For instance, delicate pale blue aquamarines, mysterious dark blue sapphires, green emeralds or red rubies are all popular.

Material that will last

When we talk about jewelry for a lifetime, a quality, durable metal should be a matter of course. No one would be pleased about a scratched surface after only a few weeks of wear. An absolute classic is the gold engagement ring, because gold has all the desired properties and is available in three colors. If you are not entirely attracted to the most traditional yellow gold, there is also a large selection of engagement rings made of white gold or romantic rose gold. Also worth mentioning is the naturally white and extremely durable platinum, which is truly a royal metal.

Ring style

The design of the ring is purely a matter of personal taste, and because the selection is so varied, you will certainly find the right piece of jewelry for anyone. The experts from the Klenota jewelry studio advise: “The key is to know the preferences of the woman, and it has become more and more frequent that the engagement ring is chosen by both partners together.”

Lovers of minimalism and tradition usually bet on timeless solitaires, that is, simple rings with just one distinctive stone. Michelle Obama, for example, owns such a diamond ring. More demanding fans of all that glitters will likely see themselves in rings with more gemstones. We often see for example a design with one larger stone in the middle and two smaller ones on the sides, or with a distinctive gemstone in the middle and a pavé style band which is studded with small stones.

Focus on detail

Interesting effects are created by different ways of setting stones and their cuts. The most typical is the round cut and diamonds in this cut can also be known by the name of “brilliant”. Other popular cuts are oval stones, a square cut called a “princess” cut, or the so-called emerald cut which is in the shape of a rectangle, which is not only used for emeralds.

Stone settings with prongs which look like small claws further help to make the sparkle of the gemstone stand out and are especially suitable for a round cut and the halo mount worn by Kate Middleton is also very popular. Do you remember her ring with a large sapphire, studded with diamonds all the way around? The halo design consists of a large gemstone in the middle which is set all the way around with smaller stones. And a different, not so typical setting is the bezel setting, which will be very practical for ladies with an active lifestyle because of its metal band around the gemstone.

Some final tips

If you are hesitant about how much to invest in an engagement ring, you don’t have to follow the advice which suggests spending 2 to 3 monthly salaries. Just carefully consider whether it is possible to buy a really high quality ring which can be with a woman for decades for a particular amount. Also, think in advance about wearing this ring with a wedding ring. Many women choose wedding rings with diamonds or opt for eternity rings with stones all the way around the circumference of the ring. So consider how combinable the engagement ring will be with the wedding ring.

All that’s left now is to wish you happy choosing and that at the end of the process you will be happy not only with the lovely ring, but also with the upcoming new period in your life. May the eyes of your chosen one shine with happiness more than all the precious stones in the world!