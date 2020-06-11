The Secret Meanings Of Anklets Will Shock You

While anklets might be just decorative elements for ladies, these jewelry pieces hide a deeper, and at times shocking symbolism. Of course, the wearer can choose not to worry about the secret meanings of anklets. Some ladies, however, wear these ornaments with an intention. Curious to find out what wearing ankle chains symbolize? Scroll down to discover more about the history of the ankle bracelets and their unexpected meanings.

Photo By @anna.pogribnyak/Instagram

In ancient Egypt women of any social status used to wear anklets as decorative pieces. Rich ladies wore gold, while the less wealthy women had silver or iron anklets. Some accounts, on the other hand, claim that worshipers of a deity called Baal ordered only prostitutes to wear anklets, so people can easily recognize them.

