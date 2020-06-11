100 Trendy Long Hairstyles for Women to Try

Long hairstyles give you a whole lot of versatility. There are so many great hairstyles you can try out that will make your overall look pretty, edgy, bohemian, rocker chic, or whatever else you’re going for. It’s hard to create a list that fully encompasses all of the different styles you can achieve from having long hair, but here we have our best attempt. This is a list of 100 great long hairstyles – ideas for how to style long hair.

1. Half Back with Braids

This is a cute long hairstyle that emulates a messy bun, with chic braids leading to the back. This style celebrates your long, wavy hair, and also gives you the cute visuals of a messy bun and braids. Plus, this style features the trending dark to light highlights.

2. Wavy Half-Up Fishtail Braid

This hairstyle features long, wavy hair with a fishtail braid using some of the hair in the back. This is definitely a style for women with thick hair, since it takes quite a bit of hair to pull off the braid and the full, wavy hair around it.

3. Braided Ponytail

With this long hairstyle, you can keep your locks out of your face while still keeping everything cute and chic. The blonde hair here comes in layers, with some platinum being mixed in with deeper shades of blonde. The braids on the side pull back into the ponytail, which helps take away from your volume as well.

4. Smooth Bun with Flat Braids

This low-hanging bun is characterized by the large, flat braids on either side, leading down into and across the top of the bun. This is such a summery hairstyle for long hair, and is perfect for anything from a formal occasion to a day out at a fair.

5. Sleek Asymmetrical Ponytail

The stack of brown and blonde in this long hairstyle is chic when broken up by a cute hair accessory, separating the simple ponytail from the asymmetrical top. The way the top is folded with a bobby pin, which adds a bit more character to an easy everyday hairstyle.