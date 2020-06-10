Recreate These Stunning Rainbow Makeup Looks In Honor Of Pride Month

It’s the most colorful month of the year! Pride Month is here, meaning that we can finally put all the stunning colors of the rainbow to work, creating statement glam looks. While rainbow makeup has been trending on Instagram for a while now, this symbol has a greater significance for the LGBTQ community. Each color of the rainbow stands for important aspects of life. Red represents life, orange stands for healing, yellow is for sunlight, green means nature, blue symbolizes harmony and peace, and purple is for the spirit. Many beauty enthusiasts have taken to Instagram, YouTube, and other social platforms to express their support for the LGBTQ movement. Through their art, they have transformed the rainbow flag into insanely beautiful makeup looks. Feast your eyes on the prettiest rainbow makeup looks that honor the Pride Month in a glamorous and vibrant way.

Photo By @jamescharles/Instagram

The popular beauty influencer James Charles has shown off his vibrant personality through a multicolored makeup look that doubles as wearable art.