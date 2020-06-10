Four Rural UK Destinations to Go to When Lockdown is Over

Overseas travelers tend often to overlook some of the highlights of the UK due to the shouty destinations that grab all the limelight.

And UK residents themselves are often unaware of the travel gems on their own doorsteps too.

Yes, London is an unimaginably excellent destination with more of anything than anyone can ever see or experience – more restaurants than you could ever eat at, more free museums than you could get around in a fortnight, more history and architecture than you can soak up in a lifetime.

But the UK is also packed with more rural highlights where there’s space to spread out, socially distance and still be awed.

The Coronavirus crisis has made us all – rightly – extra cautious around travel, but if you’re anything like us, you’re missing the freedom and fulfillment of seeing new places and things.

When you decide to seriously consider traveling again, do ensure you follow up-to-date localized and domestic travel advice and that you have thorough insurance arrangements to cover you for cancellation, healthcare and your precious items. And, until then, join us in a little daydreaming about some of the places to see when you can explore again.

Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is a little slice of coastal beauty and brilliance on the Welsh south coast.

Some parts of the region attract many tourists at high season, such as the quaint harbor town of Tenby. Tenby is the perfect place to experience a traditional British seaside, complete with fish and chips, lathered in salt and vinegar and eaten with fingers straight from the wrappings. The picturesque castle ruins and golden sands of the beach provide the perfect backdrop to your meal.

The wonder of Pembrokeshire, though, is that there is so much of it that even on the best of British summer days, when the skies are clear blue and temperatures reach up to 30 degrees, you can find a secluded cove or stretch of sand. And all of it offers world-class beauty.

From the stunning and internationally recognized Barafundle Bay to the broad sands of Freshwater East and West Beaches, it’s bound to win you over. It’s also a walkers paradise with the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path national trail another worthy draw.

The Lake District

The Lake District National Park in the northwest of England is packed full of jaw dropping rugged scenery and quintessential English villages.

It’s the place to haul on some hiking boots and woolen socks, scrape back your hair, grab a backpack and go for a long walk with a tea shop serving cake and coffee or a classic welcoming, low ceilinged, cozy pub as the destination.

The Lake District has mindfulness all wrapped up. It’s all about fresh air, wide open spaces and breathing in endless natural beauty.

There are mountains, valleys, country trails and, of course, many lakes!

The Scottish lochs

Another area of the UK that cannot fail to make you feel reconnected with nature – and in tune with how small you really are in the world – is that which contains the Scottish lochs (lakes and sea inlets).

The scenery is truly stunning and provided a backdrop to scenes in the Harry Potter films as did many of Scotland’s best assets. There are tours focused entirely on catching glimpses of landmarks seen in the films, including the famous Jacobite Steam Train, which passes by a number of notable lochs.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is one place to head to. Endless still, glassy lochs, hills and loads of activities – not all of them tranquil despite the setting! There’s water skiing, paddle boarding and tree top high ropes adventure courses to offset time spent gazing out at the views.

North Norfolk coast

North Norfolk, on the east coast of England, is a relatively compact string of areas of outstanding natural beauty, stunning coastline, beaches, small towns and harbors.

There’s so much character packed into a stretch of the country that can be traveled at a leisurely pace in a couple of hours.

Between the bustling seaside resorts of Hunstanton and Cromer are an array of less populated areas and beaches.

Old Hunstanton has fewer facilities – and usually fewer people – than the main town and a beach that is fringed by red and white striped cliffs. At Thornham, you can see expanses of salt and freshwater marshes and try some bird watching. Meanwhile, Brancaster, Holkham and Wells all offer awesome expanses of sand.

The UK has some world class cities but there is so much more to it as well. We can’t recommend it highly enough!