The Most Beautiful Neon Hair Colors to Try This Summer

We are going to have one vibrant summer! Our Instagram feed is filled with everything brightly-hued – from bold makeup looks to neon hair colors, almost no one can resist the colorful beauty trends. No doubt covering your strands in a bright hue comes with higher maintenance. The result, however, could be game-changing for your appearance! If you’re not ready to commit to more steps into your hair routine, you can always ask your stylist to use coloring techniques like dark roots, ombre or balayage that provide more wearability and longevity to any dye job including neon hair colors. If you’re thinking of a summer makeover, we’ve gathered plenty of inspiration for you below.

Photo By @ashlieiniguez/Instagram

Shine brighter than the sun this summer with a yellow dye job. This sunny shade belongs to the warm spectrum, meaning that although bright, it will look flattering on almost everyone.