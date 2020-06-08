100 Short Hairstyles for Women: Pixie, Bob, Undercut Hair and More

Short hairstyles for women ask little effort both in terms of styling them and caring for them, but you need to be creative to come up with a new look every day. To all the girls and women out there who ever got that weird look from their hair stylist that spelled out “What do you expect me to do on this short hair?”; to those girls and women with short hair, who ever felt a sudden rush of sadness walking in a hair accessory store; we got you! From a person that treats drastic haircut as a refreshment therapy, short hair is always like a tattoo; everyone keeps telling you that you will regret it, but you never actually do.

Moreover, you can actually get very creative with short hair and find dozens of ways to add a variety to it every now and then. So, for all the time you thought there is only one (two, if you’re creative) hairstyle that looks decent on your short hair, we give you not 10, not 20, not even 30, but an entire list of 100 short hairstyles for women, from bob to pixie to undercut to bowl-cut hair.

1. Blueberry Flavored Undercut

Let’s start with one of the trendiest and absolute hottest (for both men and women) short hairstyles: the undercut! With a slight retro feeling to it, this style was killing it in the men’s fashion scene for months. We, girls, kept looking at them with admiration, some of us thinking we can rock it way better than men; here’s your chance! Grab it!

One of the drawbacks of wearing this style is that you’ll have to be very dependent on hair products almost every day, especially if you have that uncomfortable hair pattern that is not straight and not curly; rather the baby of the two. The advantage? It looks sexy with absolutely every outfit, it helps you appear more confident and sophisticated. You can easily switch it up to punk and crazy, depending on your mood.

Now, the color really is an addition based on preference. The vibrant blue is more than mystique but don’t be limited by it. Try out the colors that suit your skin tone.

2. Short Bob Hairstyle, a.k.a. Outgrown Undercut

Although you can sit and wait until your undercut hair grows into a nice short bob, you can actually get it right away with a single visit to your hair salon. Instead of sweeping your hair backwards or sideways, bring it to the front stage.

Keep it messy and spiky, but not too much; you don’t want to bring back the ’90s Backstreet Boys look, don’t you? This short hairstyle is a great way to hide a forehead that is not your strongest asset, or simply stressing out an intense eye makeup.

3. Cotton Candy Pixie Cut A La Victoria Beckham

What would happen if Victoria Beckham actually went cotton candy? Well, while none of us can think of a real-enough reason she would do it, we can still play with our imagination, and possibly even with our hair. How about a short spiky bob that has all the cotton candy colors that make your mouth turn into the Atlantic Ocean.

Start with breaking your hair free of any color, as that is the only way you will get this soft grey color in the back. Once the base color is set, balayage the front with purple and blue shades, and there you go.

Although short hairstyles for women never take too much time to take care of, you will still need to maintain the color, so make sure your hair doesn’t dry out because of intense coloring sessions and, of course, style it like a pro every morning.

4. Short Stacked Bob Glam

There is only a small range of short hairstyles that makes a woman look so glamorous and edgy. Short stacked bob is one of them. It looks great on almost all face shapes. And of course, it looks great for all lifestyles, whether you visit an important event every day or you end the day in clubs.

Most importantly though, you can actually style your hair yourself in only 15 minutes every day! It’s a heaven that many long-haired ladies out there will get dead-jealous of. One final hint; add a couple pitch-black cat eyes and you’re ready for a battle!

5. Curly Bob Hairstyle

If you try to categorize women based on their haircut preferences, there would be two types: long vs short hair. Well, the process doesn’t end there. In the category of short haircuts, there are women who like to keep their pixies and bobs sharply straight, and those who go for the romantic curls regardless of the challenge.

So, here’s a curly bob that might make some passers-by take you for Rihanna- don’t act surprised, get in the role and make your new friends happy with an autograph. Most importantly, make sure to use at least some hairspray on your curls, as you want them to stay fixated rather than playing a crazy game on your forehead.