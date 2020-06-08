Level Up Your Summer Glam With These Easy Neon Makeup Looks

Neon makeup is considered a risky move due to the high intensity of these colors. But with so many beauty influencers and makeup enthusiasts alike sporting neon makeup looks on social media, it’s hard to resist testing this trend even if you’re a beginner. Good news: you can create a decent neon glam even if your makeup skills aren’t the best. First of all, you should avoid overly complicated looks. You don’t want to start with an intricate cut crease topped with double flicks just because your favorite Insta girl is doing it. You’ll need a bit of practice to nail these bold makeup looks. Until you get to the point where you can take your vibrant cut crease glam out in the public, take a look at these easy neon makeup looks you can recreate during summer.

Photo By @makeupbysamanthaharvey/Instagram

Your safest bet: monochromatic makeup looks. Not having to blend two or a few eyeshadows to perfection takes a bit of the complexity out even when you’re using vivid colors.