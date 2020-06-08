4 Ways To Accessorize With Spiritual Crystals

Spiritual crystals, also known as healing crystals, have been a thing for many years. They’re believed to bestow beauty, enlightenment, protection, and more.

Back then, the most preferred way to wear them was polished and cut like gemstones. But wearing raw uncut stones has been a trend recently. So, whatever your style is, there’s a stone out there that could fit your energy and aesthetic requirements.

Basically, spiritual crystals come in a variety of textures and colors. Others shine and twinkle in the sun while some may be cloudy or matte. Their textures also range from sharp to smooth, with everything in between. In addition to being completely beautiful, crystals are the powerhouses of harmonizing energy. They vibrate at a high frequency compared to the majority of solid objects while radiating that energy. Every crystal has its own healing essence or frequency it’s designed to provide.

If you want to take advantage of the countless healing properties of spiritual crystals like sodalite stone, make sure to keep the following ways to accessorize them:

1. Turn Spiritual Crystals Into Jewelry Pieces

If you have some spiritual crystals that you love, but you don’t know how to accessorize them, why not turn them into jewelry pieces that you can wear anytime and anywhere? Not only are wearing crystals fun, but also turning them into jewelry pieces can make you more stylish while reaping their benefits.

There are many ways you can turn spiritual crystals into jewelry pieces. Depending on your preferences, here are some of your options:

Rings – These may range anywhere from dainty pieces of aquamarine, huge chunks of turquoise to diamond engagement rings. You can create unique shapes of crystals for your rings. Whether you love small or big stones, you can shape your crystals in accordance with what you prefer. If you don’t know how to cut your crystals, make sure to ask for help from the experts to guide you throughout the process.

These may range anywhere from dainty pieces of aquamarine, huge chunks of turquoise to diamond engagement rings. You can create unique shapes of crystals for your rings. Whether you love small or big stones, you can shape your crystals in accordance with what you prefer. If you don’t know how to cut your crystals, make sure to ask for help from the experts to guide you throughout the process. Necklaces – You can make your spiritual crystals as pendants on a gold or silver chain of whatever length you want. A string of stones that can be short or long like a choker can be a good idea. Just make sure to use quality materials, so your design won’t be a waste.

The simplest way to mount crystals is by wrapping them in a metal wire. Wrap your wire tightly around the crystal a few times to ensure a strong hold. After that, make a loop in your wire. This will give you a crystal pendant, which may be used in your necklace.

Earrings – In terms of crystal earrings, nothing says beauty more than having a pair with a beautiful crystal or gemstone, set in sterling gold or silver. For a lot of people, spiritual crystal earrings are the best way to make a good impression at any event. Besides, nothing sparkles more than a pair of amethyst or rose quartz earrings shining in natural light, most particularly on a sunny day.

No matter your sense of style, you can never go wrong with spiritual crystal earrings. You can wear any type of stone you’d like as a dangling or stud in the middle of the hoop. If you don’t know how to create earrings with crystals, you can watch videos online or ask for recommendations from those who have experienced creating them.

Bracelets – You may wear a string of raw or tumbled stones or stone sets in sterling silver or any hardware you prefer. Your bracelets can be designed with anything you want as long as they include your favorite crystals.

Necklaces and bracelets with spiritual crystals provide benefits by transmitting particular electromagnetic impulses from the miners to the different parts of the body, dreams, and thoughts that require healing attention. So, whenever you’re in moments of crisis, don’t forget to wear these jewelry pieces daily as your accessories to enjoy better results.

2. Create A Crystal Elixir

Another way to accessorize with spiritual crystals is by creating a crystal elixir, which you can bring wherever you go. This method is a great way to connect with your crystals’ energy.

It’s easy to make a crystal elixir. All you have to do is to soak your crystals in the water or leave them under the moonlight to cleanse it. After that, you can add the crystals to clean and fresh spring water. Then, put it in a tumbler to drink it anytime.

3. Include Spiritual Crystals In Your Beauty Routine

Do you want to supercharge your beauty routine? If yes, why not include spiritual crystals in your daily beauty regimen? For instance, you can use a jade roller or rose quartz with your serum or moisturizer to lessen puffiness, release tensions, and smooth out wrinkles.

Place aquamarine crystals on your face to relax and relieve tension. You may also create a crystal beauty essence through pure water infused with rose quartz. Use this water to wash your face or add crystals to your spray bottle to mist your face.

4. Place Spiritual Crystals In A Bowl At Your Personal Space For Cleansing Purposes

Spiritual crystals can alter the energy of your space, neutralizing negative energies and enlivening the atmosphere. These can also add more harmony to any space in your home.

The best thing about accessorizing spiritual crystals at your home is that there’s no fast and hard rule. You must always use your intuition. Crystal clusters and raw crystals have better ability over small crystals to retain their energy integrity.

Why Wear Spiritual Crystals?

Every spiritual crystal has its own benefits and can help improve your overall well-being. If you’re wondering why you should wear or accessorize such crystals, read some of their benefits below:

Wearing spiritual crystals can help if you’re on a mission to channel your higher self, angel guides or increase your intuition.

Spiritual crystals may be used to promote clarity when you’re feeling confused or stuck.

Spiritual crystals offer energy protection from any negative thoughts, people who might drain your energy, and specific places.

Spiritual crystals can improve your mental, physical, and spiritual being by affecting your aura and energy centers.

Final Thoughts

Creating jewelry pieces out of spiritual crystals and designing your home with some of your favorite crystals are some of the many ways to accessorize such crystals. Depending on what you prefer, you can play around with a little creativity and imagination as you think of accessorizing spiritual crystals suited for your lifestyle.