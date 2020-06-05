Level up Your Look With These Stunning Goddess Braids Hairstyles This Summer

Goddess braids are among the most feminine and pretty hairstyles for ethnic women. Similar to other braided styles, Goddess braids come in many variations. Some styles can last you for weeks, while others only for a day. Different preferences call for different goddess braids hairstyles. In general, this braid style reminds of cornrows but looks thicker and bigger. Braided close to the scalp, goddess braids make the perfect protective style, especially if you’re transitioning to natural hair. For more inspiration, take a look at these stunning goddess braids hairstyles you can recreate for summer.

Photo By @ufatrenzas/Instagram

Braided ponytail with cuffs is a perfect style for summer as it will keep you sweat-free and stylish even on insanely hot weather. The cuff details give it a special goddess charm.