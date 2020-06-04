65 Rose Gold Hair Color Ideas: Instagram’s Latest Trend

Rose gold hair is one of the most compelling hair trends to hit social media nowadays. Simply by scrolling through your Instagram feed, you’re bound to see multiple shots of curly and wavy hairstyles in the rose gold color, which comes in various shades due to blending blonde with reds and pinks to create a shimmering shade that is lovely for the spring and summer months in particular.

Rose gold hair is a rather subtle style, as opposed to other more vibrant dyes, so perhaps you’ll find it is something you want to try out this season. Regardless of whether you want to try it out for yourself or if you’re just an admirer, here are 65 rose gold hair color ideas you might get inspiration from.

Why Should You Go Rose Gold?

Is there a hair color more fun than blonde? There is only one I can think of, and that’s pink! Rose gold hair combines the best of both of these colors, by creating a bright, and girlish style that is just unusual enough to stand out.

Rose gold hair colors are an excellent choice for blondes that want to try something a little out of the box, without the commitment to a darker color that will be an extreme change, and won’t necessarily fade away nicely. If you are a brunette, it might require a wee bit more work, but you also have a lot of easier rose gold hair options!

One of the best things about rose gold hair colors is how well they blend with other colors, both of the hair and of the skin. Pink is a little cooler, while gold is a little warmer, so together the combination will suit most skin types. These colors also blend really well with other natural hair colors, like auburn, dark brown, and even ash.

How to Pick Rose Gold Hair Shade & Style

Although almost any shade of rose gold hair that you choose is likely to suit you, some variations on the color might work better than others.

Peaches & Warm Golds: Most rose gold hair colors lean closer towards the warmer side of things, with the pinks closer to peach, and the golds very yellow. This is very flattering on people who have warm undertones to their skin, but it actually won’t clash with cooler undertones, because they tend to lean a little pink anyway.

Lavender & Ash Blonde: The cooler take on rose gold hair is perfect for those who have cool undertones to their skin, or naturally cool undertones to their hair. If your hair naturally leans towards ashiness, a purple-ish pink will hold much better, and will blend beautifully with your natural hair color!

Balayage Highlights: The balayage look is in right now, because it looks more natural than an ombre, but it doesn’t damage the scalp or roots, and allows you wait longer between hair appointments. It’s the perfect choice for someone who has darker hair, and wants to avoid regular bleaching sessions.

Since rose gold hairstyles go so well with almost any natural hair color, there is no reason not to keep you roots virginal, and just dyeing the lower half of your hair and a few strands near the front in the bright rose gold shades.

How to Dye Hair Rose Gold

If you’re already a blonde, you are super lucky! Any hair colorist worth their salt will be able to give you a gorgeous rose gold sheen, with little fuss or trouble. You won’t need any bleach, and with a box of Manic Panic you might even be able to achieve the effect on your own.

However, brunettes should be a bit more careful. Read the reviews of local hairstyling joints, and browse salon and hairdresser Instagram profiles, because rose gold hair requires bleaching. A bad bleaching experience can seriously damage your hair, and look awful to boot.

Once you’ve chosen an incredible hairdresser, look through our rose gold hair color ideas, find your favorite, and show them the picture! I’m sure you could get the exact style you want.

Rose Gold Hair Color Maintenance

To keep your rose gold hair bright and beautiful for longer, make sure to follow the following tips!

• Use a color-safe shampoo that is sulfate free. It will do a better job of preserving your lovely rose gold hair color.

• Avoid shampooing too often in the first place. Try going as many days as possible in between washes, and use a dry shampoo so that your hair does not get greasy.

• Mask your hair regularly with a nourishing hair treatment or coconut oil, to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

• Try and avoid heat styling tools that might damage your rose gold hair. If you must do heat styling, stick to gentler forms like blow-drying, and use a heat protecting spray.

• If your hair required bleaching to turn rose gold, avoid chlorinated pools or wear a swimming cap.

Styling for Rose Gold Hairstyles

If your sense of fashion is on point, you can likely make any color and style work with your brand new rose gold hair. However, if you’re feeling nervous putting an outfit together with this hair color, I have some suggestions.

• To completely own your new, rosy hair color, go for more feminine and romantic styles. This is your excuse to wear flowey skirts, flowery prints, and lots of lace!

• Just in general, you are much safer wearing warmer colors in the red family like oranges, magentas, pinks, and peaches. Just try and avoid wearing anything that matches your hair exactly, and remember that a loud red might overpower your hair.

• Neutrals are guaranteed to always look great.

• Sea greens and bright blues can complement rose gold hair colors quite well, as long as the patterns aren’t too busy.

Makeup for Rose Gold Hair

In makeup there are very few rules, but sometimes switching up a hairstyle can throw a wrench into things, and you might need some inspiration. Here are my suggestions!

• Eyebrows: Embrace the blonde, and fill your brows in with light taupe, or yellow-brown.

• Eyes: Once you’ve gone lighter with your hair, less is more. Shades of gold and copper will complement your hair nicely, while cool shades of blue, purple, or green will offer a nice contrast as long as they are well blended.

• Lips & Cheeks: A bright red lip might clash with your pinky locks, but otherwise, the world is your oyster. Any shades you choose are likely to look amazing!

So now that you know everything you need to about the different rose gold hair color options, rose gold hair maintenance, and all the important styling tips, I’ve got some rose gold hair color ideas to get your creative juiced flowing!

1. Curly Peach-Blonde Hair

Sometimes the best dye jobs are those that have different colors seamlessly blending into one another, so this style is a more elegant execution of the rose gold hair color trend. The light pink used alongside the rather natural blonde mixes to create a peachy tone, that just seems to be sun-kissed and lovely.

2. Layered Style and Rose Gold Hair Color

For this overall look, it all starts with the cut of a layered bob style, before being dyed and curled. Styled to perfection, the colors come in layers as well as the cut itself, with a warm brown bottom layer, with the blonde and rose gold styling planted on top.

3. Vibrant Rose Gold Hair

This is one of the more lively rose gold hairstyles in this list, falling more on the rose side of the style than gold. The long, natural hair in this overall look is stunning, and would make an impression on anyone you meet in your time out on the town. The color is a saturated purple rose, without any leftover splotches of natural color or other highlights, so you’ll be going bold with such a look, but looking gorgeous in the process!

4. Whimsical Rainbow of Rose Gold Hair

You might have to err on the side of caution with this look; taking a step too far with the color sections might take you from fashion forward to Halloween costume. Nonetheless, with an outcome like this, you’re adding in all of the best shades that come with the rose gold hair trend, so if you’re stuck on choosing colors and blends, this would be a great option to look into.

5. Classic Redhead

A deep, yet bright red is the perfect shade to dye your hair, especially when you love a specific hair color but don’t want to worry about people thinking you’re trying to fake a natural color. The hue will be stunning and vivacious, while still exuding that sensuality that comes with a deep red. In the photo, the styling done scales it down some, adding in some fun to a look that might otherwise be a serious stunner. So enjoy it as you will!