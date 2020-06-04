Adorable Small Ankle Tattoos For Women & Their Meaning

The ankle is the perfect spot to sport a tattoo as it gives you the chance to choose when to show it off and when to hide it. Some workplaces, unfortunately, still have a no-visible-tattoos policy, so that’s something you should have into consideration if you work in such a sector or company. Another thing that makes the ankles perfect ink spots is that you can easily expose your tattoos all year round. Ladies usually opt for small tattoos to decorate this area. We sourced the cutest ankle tattoos for women to provide you with inspiring examples of what your next ink could be.

Photo By @newtattoo_qiqi/Instagram

The rose is a symbol of balance, hope, promise, and new beginnings. Its thorns, on the other hand, stand for defense and thoughtlessness. It’s a romantic-looking ink with beautiful deep meaning.