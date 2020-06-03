The Prettiest Mauve Hair Colors to Try This Summer

Named after a mallow flower, mauve is a soft purple color that sits between violet and pink on the color wheel. Consisting of such pretty shades, it’s easy to understand why mauve hair colors are trending this summer. They offer greater wearability and versatility compared to louder pinks and purples. Plus, you can rely on creative coloring techniques to nail a unique dye job that will last you all hot season long. Scroll down for the prettiest mauve hair color ideas.

Photo By @hairbyowlz/Instagram

Expose the beauty of mauve hair in full force with a monochromatic dye job. Pick a shade that’s as vibrant or as subtle as your personality and lifestyle, so you can easily maintain your unique dye job.