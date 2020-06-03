Balayage Hair Color Ideas With Blonde Highlights

Balayage highlights are one of the hottest hair color trends of today. You’ll find it to be one of the most requested styles in salons, and it is a technique many celebrities employ to keep their hair looking fresh and natural, while still being able to rock the forever-loved highlights look. As such, it’s becoming more and more popular for women everywhere to ask for balayage highlights at their next salon appointments, and it might be something you should consider too. In order to help you make your decision, we have compiled a list of 15 stunning balayage hair colors with blonde highlights.

Layered Short Waves

This is a simpler look that does an exceptional job at showcasing the balayage hair color. As you curl your hair, the colors separate to create a beautiful mingling of styles. The short length is perfect to go along with the bouncy spring/summer breezes, so you can wear anything from your favorite sundress to a pair of denim shorts and sandals. You’ll be ready for anything, especially as the natural balayage blonde highlights are able to shine.