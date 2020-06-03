5 Photography Tips for Fashion Bloggers

Becoming a fashion blogger is a dream of many. However, it is not as simple as one might think. There is so much competition going on right now, that if you want to achieve success, you need to make your blog stand out – that includes taking great photos of you #ootd. While taking one of the courses available on the PhotographyCourse website will definitely not hurt, fashion blogging follows its own rules.

We understand that in the beginning, understanding how photos of a fashion blogger should look like can be very confusing. This is why we decided to share some photography tips with you and other people in a similar situation. They might not make you a fashion blogger right away, but following them will definitely make your photos look like they belong on a high-quality website.

So, without any further ado, let’s just jump right into it.

Location Is The Key

Even though the simplest solution would be for one to shoot from the comfort of their own home, unfortunately, this is not something that the viewers want to see – at least not all the time. Obviously, no one would mind one or two posts like this, but in general, a good location is the key.

Keep in mind that it doesn’t have to be one of those Instagram-worthy locations – especially since they tend to be crowded, and doing a whole photoshoot there, with a few outfit changes, might be not only time-consuming but also very exhausting. And let’s not forget that if there are too many people, one might feel uncomfortable. Instead, try to look for a quiet location – trust us, often a small alleyway works better than anything.

Learn How To Pose

For many, it seems easier said than done. However, it’s all about practice. It might be hard the first, second, or even tenth time that you will do it, but once you get the hang of it, you will be laughing at yourself and how you couldn’t do it before.

As you will go along with practicing, you will get to know which poses you like to use, which ones you prefer not to do, which ones are flattering, and which ones not really. If street fashion is what you are going for, then you can try taking pictures while doing everyday things – such as walking, and behaving as if the camera was not there.

Choose The Right Photographer

One of the most important decisions that you will have to make when being a fashion blogger is to choose the right photographer. You need to find someone you will feel comfortable with, and who wouldn’t mind waiting as you change for the fifth time. Of course, in the beginning, it can be someone from your family, for example, your mom or your sister, or one of your friends – after all, if you are just starting, you might not have the money to hire a professional photographer.

However, once you decide that fashion blogging is what you want to have as your source of income, you should consider working with a professional. There’s no denying that it might take a while before you find your ‘perfect match,’ but once you do, you will see how much of a difference it makes.

When looking for a photographer, try searching for someone creative, who will not hesitate to try new things, and who can come up with many different ideas. Working with someone that is as passionate about photography as you are about fashion is a great experience.

Choose The Right Time

Another important thing when it comes to taking pictures as a fashion blogger is the right lighting. The best option is to do a photoshoot at sunrise or sunset. Of course, you can also do it in between, but it will be slightly more time-consuming, especially if the sun is shining brightly.

Be Selective When Choosing The Shoots

If the photoshoot you did went really well, you might find yourself in a situation where you will love all of the shots and want all of them. However, posting hundreds of photos of the same outfit and the same pose is not the way to go.

Instead, try being more selective – choose photos that will show your whole outfit, detail shots, that will show off your jewelry or some interesting details on the clothing, and some half shots. If you want to post them on Instagram, don’t post all of them in a row – try mixing them with others with the same color scheme.

Final Thoughts

Becoming a fashion blogger is something that many dream of doing, but not many achieve. The truth is that it is a lot harder than it might seem. Especially since with all the competition on the internet, you need to learn how to stand out – that includes having outstanding photos of your outfits.

We hope that the tips we shared with you will be at least a little bit helpful. For now, the only thing that we can say to you is Good luck!