These Cool Undercut Bob Haircuts Are Perfect for Summer

Already tired of summer’s rising temperatures? It’s the perfect time to opt for some of the edgy, yet stylish undercut bob haircuts. Is it for everybody? Just like any style some people are better candidates than others. Undercut will always leave you with less hair, so if you don’t have much volume to spare, you might want to skip this style. But, if you have a head full of hair that needs to be tamed and refreshed for summer, go ahead! We bring out the chicest undercut bob haircuts for you to get inspired and book in the salon.

Photo By @hrctlvrs/Instagram

A side undercut on your bob will provide more definition and edge to your look. When you add an asymmetrical cut to the mix, you’ll nail a distinctive style that won’t go unnoticed.