10 Places in Nepal Most People Miss, but You Won’t

Nepal is a wonderful place, truly one of its kind. Its uniqueness is present everywhere, from the landscapes through the wonderful culture all the way to its flag! Its ever-increasing popularity among the world’s tourists have made some of its spots truly world-famous.

If you are planning a trip and want to take the road less traveled to find scenic spots that you’ll be itching to come back to, check out these ten places that most tourists miss out on! From trekking in Nepal to the country’s unique take on cuisine, we got you covered!

Mardi Himal Trek

For a long time, the Mardi Himal was a trek that was not very easily accessible by tourists, since it was (and still is) a grazing ground during the summer. This is why it mostly follows beaten shepherd’s paths. It was open to the wider tourist audience in 2012 — prior to that, only some organized trekking groups were allowed in.

Ilam Tea Plantations

You can buy packaged Ilam tea in Kathmandu or any other Nepali city. It’s a wildly popular souvenir. However, nothing beats going straight to the source to witness the tea’s harvest and processing. Many Ilam locals also offer up rooms in their homes in exchange for help at the plantation — a unique opportunity to get involved in the process for a couple of days!

Simikot, Humla district

The mountainous district of Humla is incredibly difficult to access, making it almost completely cut off from the outside world. The only way to reach it is by plane, and the flight itself is a terrifying experience. Once you get there though, you’ll be able to witness a simpler way of life led by the people of Simikot — away from electricity and mobile networks, visiting Humla is as close to going back in time as it can get!

Dharan, Sunsari district

This beautiful city is not really frequented by many tourists, therefore making for a great getaway, if you want to experience a uniquely Nepali take on the urban lifestyle. Quite easily accessible by local standards, Dharan is only about a half a day’s drive away from Kathmandu. Once you get there, you can explore the town’s marvelous surroundings or delve into the local lifestyle by attending plentiful farmer’s markets or visiting the lush, green campus of BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

Jalehswor

This southern municipality of Nepal borders India. The most famous destination in Jalehswor is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the Indian gods — in itself a testament to the southern neighbors influence on the region. You should visit Jalehswor, if only to experience the uncomfortable realization of the extreme poverty in some of the Earth’s regions and see how people manage to make ends meet, even in the most dire of circumstances.

Phoksundo Lake

One of the most breathtaking sights on this list. The Phoksundo Lake is located at a little over 3,000 meters above sea level and getting there is quite a hike, although it should come as no surprise, seeing as it’s Nepal — it takes quite a bit of a trek to get anywhere over there! If you’re lucky enough to reach the lake at the right time, you’ll be able to witness the most awe-inspiring azure-colored waters you’re ever going to see.

Kala Patthar

Directly translated to “black rock”, Kala Patthar is not exactly a peak, at 10 meters of height. It’s still high up in the mountains, with the elevation of more than 5,500 meters above sea level! It’s popular amongst Himalayas enthusiasts because it provides one of the best closeup views of Mount Everest. If you’re not planning to climb the world’s tallest mountain (as most people aren’t), this is as good as it gets.

Himalaya Sherpa Food House, Boudha

One of the reasons people are so drawn to travelling is because of the opportunities to try out the most exotic dishes straight from the source. Once you get to Nepal, you absolutely have to stop by the Himalaya Sherpa Food House in Boudha, which is located just 5 kilometres north of Kathmandu. It is known for its rildok, which is a Sherpa potato-based dish, not really known outside of the Himalaya region. It takes a lot of effort to prepare, with the Sherpa Food House being one of the few places that serves it commercially.

Bardia National Park

Most tourists tend to flock around the Chitwan National Park, which is a big mistake. Although it’s the most famous of the Nepali national parks, its quality has gone downhill over the years and many of the animals people come to see have been scared away by hordes of travellers. This is why you should skip Chitwan and head straight to Bardia, in order to witness Nepal’s wildlife in all of its natural glory.

Pokhara

This might be a little bit of a cheat, seeing as Pokhara is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Nepal, but it still absolutely needs to be included in this list. If you leave Nepal without having visited Pokhara, its second largest city, you’ll have missed out on one of the most beautiful towns in the world, not to mention its importance for the Nepali history and culture.

Written by Maciej Grzymkowski