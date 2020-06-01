Denim Hair is Trending Amid Pantone’s Classic Blue Color of the Year Choice

It comes as no surprise that searches for denim hair have skyrocketed lately. Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 must have something to do with bringing back this deep blue hair color into the spotlight. Namely, the Color Institute has announced Classic Blue as the leading shade this year. When Pantone speaks, the world of beauty listens. Our Instagram feed is filled with makeup artists, hair colorists, and beauty enthusiasts alike who keep coming up with creative Classic Blue makeup and hair looks. Is denim hair is on your to try list amid Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 announcement? You’re in the right place to discover the coolest blue dye jobs for every taste.

Photo By @hairbybrittniie/Instagram

Just like your favorite pair of jeans, denim hair works well for everyone and everything. Those who want more wearability to the look should opt for a faded dye job that will look pretty even after some time of wear.