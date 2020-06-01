10 Beach-Ready Summer Nail Art Ideas To Get Inspired By

The excitement in the air is beyond palpable! We are dreaming of white sandy beaches and hours lying about in the sun, feeling lazy and happy and utterly at peace with the world. We are planning resort vacations and cruises, thinking about the amenities and the pools for our ultimate getaways. So while we dream about the locations of our fun days, we are beginning to plan our wardrobes, perhaps even have a suitcase or two out that we are slowly but surely filling up with all the essentials. After all, what is the point of an incredible vacation if we will not be taking pictures along the way, and how could we possibly take incredible photos of ourselves if we are looking less than our best at all times? While our wardrobe is important enough, our nails also hold equal status since they can make or break an outfit with ease. We’ve been combing through Instagram for some incredibly wacky but awesome beach-ready summer nail art ideas for our vacations and we believe we’ve come up with a list of superb artistic creations! Which is your favorite from among these?

Taking it Simple:

If there is one thing we know about this year’s fashions it is the fact that pink is so very much in! Simple nail polish is one particular trend to go by, even if it might not be the most interesting. Then again, having pretty shimmering pink nails contrasting against a darker garment you have decided to wear is quite attractive, with a pastel baby pink hue to it really bringing out the innocence and youthfulness from within you.