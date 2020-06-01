Most homeowners understand that pool remodeling can make your old swimming pool and its environment look and feel new. Whether you’re extending your pool, remodeling it, refitting your tiles or just upgrading your pumps and filters, an expertise remodel can make your pool more appealing. Such changes can make the moments you spend relaxing with your favorite novel by the pool, exercising or perfecting your swimming skills incredibly decompressing.

As much as pool remodeling isn’t the quickest or cheapest process, maintaining your swimming pool is as important as ensuring everything is on point in your house. For a perfect pool that makes your heart beat in happiness and satisfaction, here are 5 things you should know about pool remodeling.

Understand What’s the Pool Remodel For

Before you begin any sort of renovation on your pool, you need to understand why you’re pushing for the process. Are you trying to make your pool look nicer, bigger or you want to improve the system inside and around your pool? You should have a clear answer before you hire remodeling expert. You can even discuss your challenges with Pool Homeschool – a schooling expert on pool equipment and exercises. Reliable pool expertise would readily point out what actions can bring out the best out of your pool. After completion of the whole exercise, you’ll be amazed at the good remodeling ideas that never crossed your mind.

Pool Safety Features

If you never expertly installed your pool in the first round, remodeling your swimming pool should ardently check into safety features like adding a pool fence, ladders or even railings. You should also consider safety pool covers or safety nets as a secure barrier for your pool, especially if you have children.

Pool Lighting

Providing better lighting for your swimming pool is not only important for safety, but also enhancement of beauty. A well-planned lighting system within and around the pool improves the general ambience. This should be a huge consideration when contemplating pool entertainment in the future. If you enjoy swimming at night, enhancing the lights during pool remodeling will definitely boost visibility. Pool lighting may seem a smaller remodel, but it adds a huge value to your pool that may boost the overall value of your home if you’re thinking of reselling.

Aesthetic Features

Are you the luxurious type weighing on customizing and personalizing your pool to make it feel brand new like a luxurious resort? Remodel your water oasis by setting your pool-scape and creating the ambience you admire. Start thinking of streams, waterfalls, fountains, tropical plants and natural stones. These aesthetic features can turn your swimming pool into a mind-blowing haven.

Pool Resurfacing and Mechanical Maintenance

Depending on the finishing used, replacing your pool surface at least once in a decade is important. Resurfacing is one of the most crucial pool maintenance tasks. The method and cost of resurfacing depends on the type of pool, size and interior finish. Replacing aging mechanical systems such as pool’s pump, plumbing and filter may call for remodeling to keep the pool functioning well. During maintenance, it’s significant checking for suspicious drop in level of water, other than that caused by normal evaporation. This may signal your pool has a leak.