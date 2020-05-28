Top Running Accessories You Need for The Summer

Many states have relaxed their stay-at-home orders and we can expect the warm weather to only intensify within the next few weeks. It’s finally time to stretch our legs and go for those long-awaited runs!

You have your favorite running t-shirt, shorts, and shoes ready and that’s all you need to have an adrenaline-filled morning. But what if I told you there were accessories you should consider investing in for the ultimate running experience?

In this article, that’s exactly what we’re looking at.

Sunglasses

Runners emphasize on looking for the best fitting shoes to protect their feet and joints, but not many are concerned about the safety of their eyes. We wear sunscreen to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, but we forget that our eyes are also vulnerable!

The top sunglasses for running will carry UV protection and make our eyes less vulnerable to eye diseases such as cataracts.

What’s obvious is that sunglasses will help in reducing the glare when you go for a run in the early mornings. We all know the annoyance of having to squint our way through a run!

Running Watches

If you have some extra cash to splurge on, consider investing in a running watch. Even the basic running watches these days have a GPS feature which lets you accurately track your distance and pace.

Sure, your smartphone can do that too, but do you really want to lug it around on a run?

GPS on running watches are much more accurate than those on your smartphone. In a nutshell, it’s because GPS watches receive location data directly from satellites, while your phone’s location data is collected from nearby phone towers and is just averaged out from tower to tower.

If you’re serious about running performance, take running watches into consideration. Some running watches will also notify you if your pace is too slow and need to take it up a notch. If you can’t go without music, most watches today come with onboard music storage (and even Spotify!) in which you can connect to with your Bluetooth earphones.

Anti-Chafe Cream

The feeling when your skin starts to chafe as you run is a total buzzkill. Chafing happens when there is a lot of friction on your skin due to constant, repeated rubbing between skin-skin and skin-clothes.

This could be between your thighs, around the nipples in many men, and most notoriously, the underarms.

As the humidity and heat creep up, you sweat more and this will increase your incidences of chafing as there is more friction. But don’t worry, there is a solution.

Anti-chafing creams are purposely manufactured to prevent blisters and sore skin. They act as lubricants to reduce friction. All you need to do is apply this cream to the areas that are prone to chafing.

Anti-chafing creams are worth the investment and some even include soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and ginger.