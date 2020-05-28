The Hottest Summer Makeup Trends to Try RN

The thinking of yesteryear: Summer makeup needs to be lighter and more toned down. This summer’s mindset: more is more! Give us all the bright colors, sparkles and intricate makeup looks! Unless things get unbearably sweltering, we are ready to ditch the no-makeup makeup look in favor of the hot summer makeup trends. From sunkissed, bronzed-to-perfection skin to that Kim Kardashian-approved sexy, wet look, the latest summer trends are here to transform you into femme fatale. Read on to discover what’s hot in the makeup department RN.

Sunkissed Look

Photo By @namvo/Instagram

Take advantage of your sunkissed skin and transform yourself into a glowing goddess! Use a generous amount of bronzer to fake or intensify that bronzed-to-perfection look. Use earthy tones on the eyes and rest of your face to get that sexy natural glam look. Finish off with lipgloss for a more youthful and healthy-looking appearance. This is the perfect summer look to wear from day to night during the sunny months.